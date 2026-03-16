Air India, Air India Express cancel all Dubai flights after fire breaks out at airport due to drone strike

Mumbai:

Amid rising tensions in Middle East, Air India and its low-cost arm Air India Express cancelled all flights to Dubai on Monday after operations at Dubai International Airport came to an abrupt halt. Authorities suspended all air traffic following a fire triggered by an Iranian missile striking an oil tanker near the airport. While no casualties have been reported, travel disruptions have intensified across the region.

Confirming the cancellations, Air India said on X, "Dubai Flight Operations Suspended. Dubai International Airport has temporarily suspended all flight operations to and from the airport. As a result, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Dubai have been cancelled for the day." The airline assured passengers of full support and introduced flexible options to minimise inconvenience.

In its advisory, Air India added, "We are offering all affected guests the flexibility to choose one of the following options at no additional cost:

• Rebook to a future travel date

• Cancel and receive a full refund.

The carrier also expressed regret, stating that the operational challenges were unavoidable.

Alternative Gulf operations to continue

Air India Express noted that its ad-hoc services to Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah would continue as planned. The airline said, "Our teams remain fully committed to assisting guests and ensuring stranded passengers are brought home safely at the earliest opportunity." For assistance, passengers have been directed to Air India’s 24x7 helpline numbers and Air India Express’ digital channels. Travellers using Air India Express can modify bookings through its WhatsApp assistant by typing #GulfCrisis or via the official website and mobile app.

Emirates cancels Dubai flights

Meanwhile, Emirates has also advised passengers not to travel to Dubai International Airport after all flights were temporarily suspended amid escalating tensions. The airline issued an alert on X, informing travellers that operations had been halted following a security incident. "All flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended. Please do not go to the airport," the airline wrote on X.

In its update, Emirates added that passenger safety remained its top priority. "Emirates will share updates when available. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience. The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and will not be compromised," it added.

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