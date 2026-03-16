Emirates suspends Dubai flights after drone strike sparks chaos, urges passengers to avoid airport

Dubai:

Emirates has advised passengers not to travel to Dubai International Airport after all flights were temporarily suspended amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The airline issued an alert on X, informing travellers that operations had been halted following a security incident. "All flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended. Please do not go to the airport," the airline wrote on X.

In its update, Emirates added that passenger safety remained its top priority. "Emirates will share updates when available. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience. The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and will not be compromised," it added.

Flights suspended after drone strike triggers fire

Local authorities in Dubai confirmed that flight operations were halted after a drone hit a fuel tank at the airport, sparking a fire which led to an immediate shutdown of air traffic. The incident comes at a time when the Middle East is already grappling with heightened conflict, deeply affecting regional aviation.

Kochi to Dubai Emirates flight diverted mid-air

Meanwhile, an Emirates service flying to Dubai from Kochi was forced to return to Kerala due to the sudden closure of the airport. According to a spokesperson from Cochin International Airport, Flight EK533 departed at 4.30 am with 325 passengers on board. Midway through its journey, the aircraft was instructed to turn back and later landed safely in Kochi at 8.30 am.

"Passengers are advised to remain on board while the situation at DXB (Dubai) is reviewed. If the airport resumes operations, the return service will continue," the spokesperson said. Authorities are continuing to assess the situation and will determine the next course of action based on safety reviews, the spokesperson added.

Air India to operate 48 flights connecting Middle East

Notably, Air India and its low-cost arm Air India Express will operate a total of 48 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the Middle East on Monday, as the region continues to face heavy airspace restrictions due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. According to a release, the airlines will run their regular services to Jeddah and Muscat, including ten direct flights between Indian cities and Jeddah. Air India will deploy one return service each from Delhi and Mumbai, while Air India Express will operate one flight each from Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangalore.

ALSO READ: Air India ramps up Middle East operations with 48 flights scheduled today amid rising regional tensions