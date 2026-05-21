Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee even in her own home ward, not just in Bhabanipur

Kolkata:

In a high-voltage electoral upset that sent ripples through West Bengal's political ecosystem, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and now Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari pulled off a sweeping victory over Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee not just at the Bhabanipur seat but also in the very ward where she resides. This upset is being widely described as one of the most symbolic turning points in recent state politics. Fresh booth-level data issued by the Election Commission of India highlights the scale of the verdict. The numbers have surprised even seasoned political observers, given Bhabanipur's reputation as a stronghold of the Trinamool Congress.

Major setback for Mamata Banerjee in Kalighat ward

The most striking outcome emerged from Ward 73, which includes the area around Banerjee's residence in Kolkata's Kalighat. Here, Adhikari secured 8,932 votes while Banerjee managed 4,284 votes, indicating a significant shift in voter sentiment within her own neighbourhood.

Across the constituency, Adhikari dominated 207 of the 267 polling booths and registered nearly 63 per cent of the total votes. Banerjee's vote share hovered around 30 per cent, marking a rare collapse in a seat she once helmed with complete authority.

Booth-level numbers reveal deep erosion of TMC support

Booth statistics further underline the extent of the defeat for the Trinamool Congress chief. She polled only 43 votes in Booth 14, 42 votes in Booth 16, 41 in Booth 20 and barely 31 in Booth 105. Similar low tallies were observed in several other booths, painting a picture of an unprecedented swing against her.

A reversal from 2021 outcome

The reversal is particularly dramatic when compared to the 2021 by-election, when Banerjee, contesting from Bhabanipur after her loss in Nandigram, had won all seven wards in the constituency with ease. However, this time Adhikari dismantled the party's grip on one of its safest urban segments. In the final tally, Banerjee received 58,812 votes while Adhikari crossed the 73,000 mark, giving him a victory margin of more than 15,000 votes.

It is worth noting here that the 2026 Assembly elections changed the state's political scenario, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing 207 seats in the 294-member House, a sharp rise from its previous tally of 77. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had dominated the last Assembly with 212 seats, slipped to 80 seats.

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