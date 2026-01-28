Odisha Bandh today: Are schools, colleges, banks, govt offices closed? Here’s what you must know Odisha Bandh today: The day-long state bandh is expected to involve widespread sit-ins, demonstrations, and protest rallies across the state and it could lead to the closure of business establishments, markets, central and state government offices.

Bhubaneswar:

A statewide Odisha Bandh has been called by the Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS) to protest over alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement, with political support from the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee. The protest started from 6 am and will continue till 2 pm. As the news of Odisha Bandh spread, students and parents are wondering if the schools will also be closed in the state on Wednesday?

No official announcement yet on school closure

As of now, there is no official announcement yet on schools being closed due to the bandh. However, parents must independently check with their children's school authorities in the morning as some schools (especially private schools) may choose to shift to online classes or suspend classes for a day.

In general, state-wide strikes disrupts public transport and public life due to which some schools choose to school closures or online classes.

However, the students who are heading to schools should must leave well before the start time of their schools as public transport may be affected due to the bandh, and students might face disruptions in their usual routes to schools too.

Odisha bandh: Demonstrations, protest rallies expected across statate

The day-long state bandh is expected to involve widespread sit-ins, demonstrations, and protest rallies across the state and it could lead to the closure of business establishments, markets, central and state government offices, courts, petrol pumps, banks, and other financial institutions. Additionally, vehicular traffic and rail services may face disruptions.

Odisha govt issues precautionary directives to district collectors

Amid these developments, the Odisha government issued precautionary directives to all district collectors and magistrates. A letter from R.K. Sharma, Special Secretary of the Home Department, in the order outlined concerns that protesters may force closures of commercial outlets, create disturbances in market areas, hinder government office operations, disrupt court proceedings, shut down fuel stations, and interfere with banking services. There is also apprehension about the impacts on road and rail transport.

The protesters are expected to stage protests outside key locations, including district collectors’ offices, Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC), Tata Power offices, and all Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) statewide. Activities such as dumping paddy sacks during these demonstrations are also possible.

In the wake of these developments, schools, colleges and coaching centres may experience low attendance or temporary closure due to transport disruptions and safety concerns.

Government offices may see reduced attendance

Moreover, the government offices may see reduced attendance as employees face difficulty commuting. Other services related to document processing, public grievance redressal, and routine administrative work may be delayed for the day.

Here's what protesters demand?

The NNKS has called for a bandh demanding the disbursement of Rs 800 per quintal input assistance to all farmers at state-run mandis and elimination of middlemen and millers from the paddy procurement system.

It also protested the imposition of electricity smart meters on consumers and steep penalties levied on vehicle owners under pollution certificate enforcement.

It also opposed the move to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevija Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).

NNKS convenor Akshay Kumar said the bandh will be observed from 6 am to 2 pm."Educational institutions, transport service, offices and others will remain closed till 2 pm.

We appeal to people to support the cause of farmers and make the bandh a success," Kumar said. The NNKS leader, however, said essential services such as hospitals, ambulances, and pharmacies have been exempted from the purview of the bandh.

