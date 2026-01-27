Odisha Bandh tomorrow: Farmers call for protest, check timing, their demands, list of services to be affected Odisha Bandh: While several public services are likely to be affected due to the Odisha Bandh, essential services such as hospitals, ambulances, and pharmacies have been exempted from the purview of the bandh, the NNKS functionary said.

Bhubaneswar:

The Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS), a body staging agitations on farmers' issues, on Tuesday called for Odisha Bandh on Wednesday, demanding the disbursement of the Rs 800 per quintal input assistance at state-run mandis and elimination of middlemen and millers from the paddy procurement system.

Odisha Bandh: Here’s why they protest

The NNKS also protested the imposition of electricity smart meters on consumers and steep penalties levied on vehicle owners under pollution certificate enforcement.

It also opposed the move to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevija Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).

NNKS convenor Akshay Kumar said the bandh will be observed from 6 am to 2 pm.

What services will be affected

While several public services are likely to be affected due to the Odisha Bandh, essential services such as hospitals, ambulances, and pharmacies have been exempted from the purview of the bandh, the NNKS functionary said.

Congress extends support to farmers

The Odisha unit of the Congress extended support to a state-wide bandh called by a farmers' organisation on Wednesday. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das, in a statement, said the issues raised by the Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) are similar to those over which the grand old party has been staging agitations across the state.

"The OPCC has resolved to support the bandh called by NNKS on January 28. Accordingly, instructions have been issued to the party's district-level units," the statement said.

BJP calls protests ‘fake agitation’

The Odisha unit of the BJP said that the bandh will have no impact in Odisha. "NNKS is staging a fake farmers' agitation to maintain its existence in Odisha. Opposition Congress, which has become weak in the state, is trying to gain political mileage by supporting the bandh call," BJP spokesperson Manoj Mohapatra said.

