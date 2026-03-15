'Strait of Hormuz closed only to US and Israeli ships': Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi on key oil route

Tehran:

Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday said that vessels from all countries, except its "enemies"--- the United States and Israel---would be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The statement came less than a day after the US carried out strikes on military targets on Iran’s oil-critical Kharg Island.

The West Asia conflict began after the US and Israel launched a major military attack on Iran on February 28, killing 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran, in retaliation, attacked several Gulf nations hosting American military bases, impacting global aviation operations, oil prices, and triggering a looming energy crisis.

'Strait of Hormuz is open': Iran

"As a matter of fact, the Strait of Hormuz is open," Araghchi said.

"It is only closed to the tankers and ships belonging to our enemies, to those who are attacking us and their allies. Others are free to pass," Araghchi told MS NOW, as cited by New York Post. "And I can say that the Strait is not closed, but it is only closed to American, Israeli, you know, ships and tankers, and not to others."

Araghchi noted that many ships "prefer" not to undertake the journey due to “security concerns," but insisted, "this has nothing to do with us."

It is pertinent to mention that at least sixteen ships operating in and around the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz have been attacked since the war started Feb. 28 , according to UK Maritime Trade Operations.

Trump urges nations to send warships to open Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has warned that the Strait of Hormuz could face disruptions due to ongoing tensions with Iran. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US, along with other nations, could deploy warships to ensure the vital waterway remains open for global trade and energy shipments, reports say.

Trump urged countries, including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom to send ships to the region. Reports say his call is aimed at creating a multinational presence to prevent disruptions and ensure the strait remains fully operational.

President Trump has also threatened to destroy Iran's oil infrastructure on Kharg Island energy hub, through which 90% of its oil exports pass, if it refuses to allow safe passage.

While Trump claimed the US had destroyed "100% of Iran's military capability,' he cautioned that Iran could still carry out small-scale attacks using drones, sea mines, or short-range missiles, which could pose risks to passing ships, reports say.

Why does Strait of Hormuz closure matter so much?

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow passage about 55 kilometres wide located between Iran and Oman. It connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and is considered one of the most strategically important maritime routes in the world, particularly for the global energy trade.

Any disruption to this crucial waterway can have significant consequences. The closure of the strait has already affected oil and gas shipments from the region, unsettling energy markets across the globe.

Under normal circumstances, around 13 million barrels of oil per day pass through the Strait of Hormuz, accounting for roughly 31 per cent of global oil shipments. Blocking this vital route would almost certainly drive up global oil prices.

The closure also affects major ports in Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, along with Iran itself. For several of these countries, the Strait of Hormuz serves as the primary route for exporting oil to international markets.

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