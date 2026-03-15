Iran-US-Israel war LIVE: China, UK decline to confirm sending warships to Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi:

The war between Iran and Israel has now entered its 16th day, with tensions continuing to rise across the region. What began with large airstrikes on February 28 has quickly turned into a wider conflict that is affecting several countries in the Middle East. Since the start of the fighting, the situation has grown more serious. Airstrikes, missile attacks and strong statements from leaders on both sides have increased fears that the conflict could spread further. The war has also begun to disturb global oil supplies and important shipping routes, raising concerns about the wider economic impact. In recent hours, Iranian media reported several explosions in the capital, Tehran. According to Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, more than 1,300 people have been killed in the attacks carried out by the United States and Israel. Among those killed, Iran says, was its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with several senior officials. Iravani also accused the attacks of hitting residential areas and key civilian infrastructure.

However, the Human Rights Activists News Agency estimates the death toll could be even higher, suggesting that at least 1,858 people may have died so far, including both civilians and military personnel. The conflict is also spreading beyond Iran. In Lebanon, officials say at least 773 people have been killed since the Iran-backed group Hezbollah began attacks on Israel, prompting Israeli strikes in response. Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump raised questions about Iran’s reported new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, saying it is still unclear whether he is alive.

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