Six lives lost in Iraq tanker crash: US reveals identities of crew who died on refuelling mission

New Delhi:

The United States Department of Defense has released the names of six crew members who lost their lives when a military refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq this week. The aircraft, a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker, went down during a mission on Thursday. Officials said the crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire, though investigations are continuing to understand what went wrong.

Three of the victims served in the United States Air Force, while the other three were part of the United States Air National Guard.

List of six crew members who never returned

The Pentagon identified the victims as:

John Alex Klinner, 33, from Auburn, Alabama Ariana G Savino, 31, from Covington, Washington Ashley Pruitt, 34, from Bardstown, Kentucky Seth Koval, 38, from Mooresville, Indiana Curtis Angst, 30, from Wilmington, Ohio Tyler Simmons, 28, from Columbus, Ohio

Leader who inspired many

Captain Ariana G Savino served as Chief of Current Operations Pilot with the 99th Air Refuelling Squadron in Alabama. Friends described her as a bright and inspiring leader who supported young people and guided many aspiring pilots.

Those who knew her say she had an infectious smile and a passion for helping others succeed. A close friend said she was the kind of person who brought energy and positivity wherever she went.

A father remembered for his love

Pilot John Alex Klinner had recently been promoted to major and had been deployed for less than a week before the crash.

He leaves behind three very young children, including seven-month-old twins. Family members described him as a loving father who always put his family first. His wife said their children will grow up hearing stories about their father’s kindness, humour and selfless nature.

Dedicated service in the Air Force

Technical Sergeant Ashley Pruitt had served in the Air Force since 2017 and had already completed multiple deployments. She worked as an instructor boom operator on the KC-135 aircraft, helping guide critical refuelling missions during operations.

A pilot who followed His dream

Aircraft commander Seth Koval had served for nearly two decades. His family said flying had been his dream since childhood, and becoming a pilot was one of his greatest achievements.

They described him as an extraordinary husband, father and friend whose loss has left their world shattered.

Years of service and commitment

Pilot Curtis Angst had spent ten years in service and worked on missions including air refuelling, cargo transport and medical evacuation operations. His colleagues remembered him as dedicated to his duties and proud to serve his country.

A smile that lit up every room

Boom operator Tyler Simmons was known for his bright personality and strong presence. His family said his smile could light up any room. His mother shared that she had spoken to him just a day before the accident. That conversation, she said, will now remain one of her most cherished memories.