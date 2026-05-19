Kerala Cabinet portfolio allocation delayed amid differences among alliance partners

Thiruvananthapuram:

A day after the swearing-in of the new United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala, differences have emerged among alliance partners over the allocation of ministerial portfolios, delaying the official announcement of departments in the newly formed cabinet led by VD Satheesan.

According to a senior party leader, disagreements have surfaced over the distribution of certain key departments among coalition allies.

Differences in new UDF cabinet

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said there were differences in the UDF over who should be given the Fisheries and Higher Education portfolios, but assured that these would be resolved soon. "The notification of the portfolios of the ministers will be announced by evening. The delay is due to the possibility of changes in the portfolios of some ministers. There are arguments over the Higher Education and Fisheries department," he said.

"They will be resolved soon, and the notification will be issued in the evening," he told reporters.

Muraleedharan further said that to resolve the concerns of the alliance partners, some "rearrangements" will have to be made within the party.

The 21-member cabinet headed by Satheesan includes 11 ministers from the Indian National Congress, five from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), while the remaining five berths have been allocated to the Kerala Congress (Jacob), Kerala Congress (Joseph) and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP).

Chief Minister Satheesan had said on Monday that the portfolios would be officially announced only after the final list is submitted to Rajendra Arlekar and published in the official Gazette.

The delay comes amid pressure from coalition partners as well as community groups over the allocation of influential departments in the new government.

It is pertinent to mention that due to differences over who should be the chief minister, the CM-designate was announced more than 10 days after the declaration of the assembly poll results.

CM Satheesan meets Archbishop

Earlier on Monday, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan met Archbishop Thomas J Netto amid reports that the Latin Catholic community was unhappy over the lack of representation in the Cabinet and concerns regarding the fisheries portfolio.

He held discussions with the Archbishop and other church leaders for around half an hour.

The Latin Catholic community is largely settled along the coastal belt, with a sizeable number engaged in fishing activities.

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