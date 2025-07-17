Odisha Bandh today: Shops, public transport likely to be affected, check what’s open, what’s closed Even as the day-long Odisha Bandh promises to be peaceful with the suspension of vehicular movement across the state, the strike is likely to see schools, colleges, shops, markets, and commercial establishments remain closed between 06:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

Bhubaneswar:

At least eight opposition parties, led by the Congress, called an Odisha bandh on Thursday to protest the death of the college student in Balasore who set herself on fire following inaction over her sexual harassment complaint against a professor.

State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das said the bandh is being supported by eight parties, including the Left. He claimed the incident, which happened at the Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore, showed that the state government has failed to protect women. Das said the bandh has been called to seek justice for the deceased student.

The second-year B.Ed student died on Monday night at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar after fighting for her life for three days. She set herself on fire on the campus on Saturday over alleged inaction against a professor who allegedly sexually harassed her. She had suffered 95 per cent burns. The principal and the HoD of the Education Department of the college have been arrested in the case.

Odisha Bandh today: Here’s what to expect

Even as the day-long Odisha Bandh promises to be peaceful with the suspension of vehicular movement across the state, the strike is likely to see schools, colleges, shops, markets, and commercial establishments remain closed between 06:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

Public transport and other daily services, especially in Balasore and nearby districts, are expected to be affected.

Odisha Bandh today: What's closed

Public and private buses are likely to stay off roads in many districts, including Balasore, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack.

Shops and markets are expected to shut as a mark of protest in Odisha.

Schools and colleges are likely to remain closed.

Attendance in the government offices are also likely to be affected, but no official closure announced yet

However, train services will not be affected but delays possible due to protests at stations

Banks will remain open but could see reduced staffing or early closures

Odisha Bandh today: What's open

Hospitals and emergency services will remain operational in Odisha all through the day.

Essential services, including pharmacies, milk booths, and petrol pumps, will be available for all.

