Russia-Ukraine peace deal 'closer than ever', want to save lives: Donald Trump The war between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for nearly last four years. Since his return to office, Trump has engaged with both Russian and Ukrainian leaders to bring an end to the conflict.

Washington:

The peace deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine that broke out in February 2022 is 'closer than ever', said US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time), adding that the United States is receiving 'tremendous support' from countries such as the United Kingdom (UK), France, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland and Germany who want an end to the conflict.

The Republican president made the remarks while speaking to reporters at the White House in Washington. His remarks come at a time when talks are underway between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders in German capital of Berlin.

"We are going to get it done. I think we are closer now, and they will tell you that they are closer now with numerous conversations with President Putin of Russia. And I think we are closer now than we have ever been... We want to save a lot of lives," Trump said.

The nearly four-year Russia-Ukraine war

The war between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for nearly last four years. Since his return to office, Trump has engaged with both Russian and Ukrainian leaders to bring an end to the conflict. In August, he also held a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska, which was hailed by the two leaders.

The two had also decided to hold another summit, which has not taken place yet. Though Trump says both Ukraine and Russia want an end to the war, he pointed that there are multiple challenges in aligning the two countries for a potential deal.

"At this moment, Russia wants to get it, but the problem is they will want to end it, and all of a sudden they want it, and Ukraine will want to get it ended and all of a sudden they won't. We have to get them on the same page," the 79-year-old said.

Russia has said that for the war to end, it should be ensured that Ukraine doesn't become a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Notably, Zelenskyy has also said that Ukraine is ready to forgo its NATO membership ambitions in exchange for security assurances from the West.