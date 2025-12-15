PM Modi meets King Abdullah II: 'Jordan has sent a strong message against terrorism, extremism' PM Modi arrived in Jordan on a two-day visit at the invitation of King Abdullah II. He was warmly received by King Abdullah II. PM Modi earlier said his visit to Jordan will boost bilateral linkages between the two nations.

Amman:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein at the Husseiniya Palace in Amman and discussed issues of bilateral and regional interests. During the meeting, he said under the leadership of King Abdullah II, Jordan has sent a strong and strategic message to all of humanity against terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation.

PM Modi hails Jordan’s stand against terrorism

PM Modi said, "You have played a very active and positive role on the issue of Gaza from the very beginning. We all hope that peace and stability will prevail in the region. We share a common and clear stance against terrorism. Under your leadership, Jordan has sent a strong and strategic message to all of humanity against terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation."

PM Modi arrived in Jordan on a two-day visit at the invitation of King Abdullah II. He was warmly received by King Abdullah II. PM Modi, who arrived on the first leg of his three-nation trip aimed at further strengthening ties with them, earlier said his visit to Jordan will boost bilateral linkages between the two nations.

PM Modi on trengthening mutual cooperation

During the meeting with King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, PM Modi said, "During your visit to India in 2018, we participated in a conference on Islamic heritage. I recall that our first meeting also took place on the sidelines of the UN in 2015, at an event focused on countering violent extremism. Even then, you delivered inspirational remarks on this subject. Your efforts to promote moderation are extremely important not only for regional peace but also for global peace. We will continue to move forward concretely in this direction together. We will further strengthen all other dimensions of our mutual cooperation..."

Jordan King looks for brighter relationship with India

During meeting with PM Modi, King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein said, "We warmly welcome the signing of the agreements and MOUs during your visit, as they will further advance our cooperation and open new avenues for collaboration. We also look forward to the Jordan-India Business Forum taking place tomorrow as an opportunity to discuss business-to-business partnerships and the potential for joint investments in vital sectors. And I believe that this forum comes at a meaningful moment, offering a platform to expand trade, encourage investment and build stronger connections between our two nations. Your Excellency, once again, I welcome you to Jordan. I look forward to a productive discussion, and I'm sure this will pave the way for a brighter relationship between our two nations and shared progress. Wonderful to have you back here in Jordan."

King Abdullah II praises PM Modi visiting Jordan

King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein further said this visit will reflect decades of friendship, mutual respect and productive cooperation between the two nations. “Our nations enjoy a strong partnership and a shared desire to advance prosperity for our peoples. And over the years, our collaboration has expanded across multiple sectors. Your visit today provides an important opportunity to chart new paths of economic cooperation across industry, ICT, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, energy, and many more promising fields of mutual benefits for our people,” he said.