PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome in Amman on landmark Jordan visit | Watch video Significantly PM Modi’s visit marks 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jordan.

Amman:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received a ceremonial welcome after his arrival in Amman, Jordan, marking the start of his official visit to Jordan. Prime Minister of Jordan Jafar Hassan received PM Modi at the airport, formally welcoming him as he began the Jordan leg of his overseas tour. Notably, PM Modi is in Jordan from December 15 to 16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein. During the visit, he is scheduled to hold talks aimed at reviewing the entire spectrum of India-Jordan relations and exchanging views on regional developments. He will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora in the country.

PM Modi’s visit marks 75 years of diplomatic relations

Significantly PM Modi’s visit marks 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jordan. Jordan is the first leg of PM Modi's four-day, three-nation tour, which will also take him to Ethiopia and Oman. Later in the day, PM Modi will meet King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein for a one-on-one talk, to be followed by delegation-level talks.

On Tuesday, PM Modi and the King are expected to address an India-Jordan business event, which will be attended by leading businessmen from both countries.

PM Modi to interact with Indian diaspora

The Prime Minister will also interact with the Indian community in Jordan and, along with the Crown Prince, is scheduled to visit Petra, the historic city that shares ancient trade linkages with India, subject to weather conditions.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this is Prime Minister Modi's first full-fledged bilateral visit to Jordan. PM Modi had transited through Jordan in February 2018, while on his way to Palestine.

"Even though it was a transit visit, exceptional courtesies" were accorded to him by His Majesty the King, making it more than just a transit visit...the current full bilateral visit (by an Indian prime minister) is taking place after an interval of 37 years," the MEA said at a special briefing in New Delhi last week.

India and Jordan share strong economic ties, with New Delhi being the third-largest trading partner of Amman.The bilateral trade between the two countries is valued at USD 2.

8 billion. Jordan is also a leading supplier of fertilisers to India, particularly phosphates and potash.

Also Read:

PM Modi begins four-day visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman | What's on agenda