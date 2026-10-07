Four students die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning underground water tank at Vrindavan gurukul

Vrindavan:

Four students died of asphyxiation, while one other is hospitalised after they reportedly inhaled a toxic gas while cleaning a water tank at a gurukul in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan, police said on Wednesday.

According to District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh, a group of students tried to clean an underground water tank late last night after detecting a foul smell coming from it. The tank was situated 12-14 feet into the ground.

Singh said the gurukulam, a Sanskrit school, is run by Ashish Kumar Sharma, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, in Chaitanya Vihar, with around 200 students enrolled and 100 residing on the campus in hostels.

What actually happened

The students initially drained the water from the tank using a motor. After some water remained, they began cleaning it. One student entered the tank but soon became unconscious, apparently after being exposed to toxic gas, the DM added.

Four other students then entered the tank in an attempt to rescue him. All five students fell unconscious inside the tank and were subsequently pulled out and rushed to a hospital.

Four of the students died in the incident, while one student identified as Rudra survived and is undergoing treatment.

SSP Shlok Kumar said the four deceased students were aged between 17 and 20 years. Their bodies were sent to the mortuary, while their families were being informed.

The surviving student was initially taken to the district hospital and later referred for better monitoring. The SSP said he was conscious and talking.

"The incident came to the notice of the Chief Minister, who took immediate cognisance and directed officials to ensure relief and rescue operations and proper treatment for the injured student," the DM added.

Inquiry initiated

Singh said a magisterial inquiry would be conducted to ascertain how the incident occurred, whether the gurukulam had the required recognition and under what circumstances the students were asked to clean the water tank.

"Other gurukulams in the area would be audited again, and the buildings would be checked to prevent recurrence of such incidents," he said.

SSP Kumar said CCTV footage from the site would also be examined. He added that the police would take further legal action based on complaints submitted by the families.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read:

Sleeper bus catches fire on Greater Noida Expressway, horrifying video surfaces