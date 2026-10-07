Ukraine hits oil tanker with 23 Indian crew members in Black Sea, sky-high black smoke seen over Russia coast

A massive fire broke out on an oil tanker off Russia's southern coast on Tuesday after the vessel was reportedly struck by Ukrainian naval drones, sending a towering plume of black smoke over parts of the resort city of Sochi.

Russia's Transport Ministry said the Liberian-flagged tanker came under attack in the Black Sea and that crude oil was burning on the water.

The fire was initially too intense for firefighters to approach, but all 23 crew members, who were Indian nationals, were rescued, the ministry said.

Videos and images from Sochi showed flames burning offshore as thick black smoke billowed into the sky. Authorities restricted access to beaches and parts of the coastline as a precaution.

Russia's advisory for residents

Dmitry Plishkin, head of the Sirius federal territory, confirmed the tanker fire and announced the temporary closure of local beaches.

"A tanker caught fire in the Black Sea. To ensure the safety of people, the beaches of Sirius will be temporarily closed. The state of water and air is constantly monitored," Plishkin said, adding that authorities were coordinating with Russia’s Hydrometeorological Service.

Residents were also advised to stay indoors and keep their windows closed while authorities monitored air and water conditions.

The reported attack comes as Russia and Ukraine continue to target energy infrastructure and commercial shipping linked to the war in and around the Black Sea.

Russia has recently attacked grain vessels carrying Ukrainian goods near the Romanian coast, while Ukraine has targeted Russian oil infrastructure, describing the strikes as retaliation for repeated Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Both sides have indicated that they plan to intensify their attacks.

Russia has also stepped up strikes on Kyiv, including daytime drone attacks and strikes on key bridges, causing significant disruption in the Ukrainian capital.

Previous Ukrainian attacks on oil facilities in southern Russia have resulted in oil spills, beach closures and environmental concerns.

Russian drone attack on ship kills 2

In a separate incident, at least two people were killed and several crew members, including an Indian national, were injured after a Russian drone strike triggered a fire on a Turkish-owned civilian cargo vessel in the Black Sea, authorities said.

The Indian Embassy in Romania said there were "three Indian nationals among the crew members" and that "one of them has been injured and is receiving medical attention."

"We have learnt of an attack today on commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea. As per preliminary information, there have been 2 casualties (foreign nationals) while some crew members have been injured and are undergoing medical treatment in Romania. It is further reported that there are three Indian nationals among the crew members," the mission posted on X.

"Mission is in close contact with the relevant authorities to ascertain further details about the safety and welfare of the Indian nationals," it said.

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