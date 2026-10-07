A night of tears, emotions as Lionel Messi signs off with one last goal for Argentina in farewell match

Emotions ran high, with teary eyes at the Buenos Aires stadium as Lionel Messi concluded his 21-year stellar international football career on Tuesday, bidding farewell to adoring Argentina fans during his final appearance for the former world champions.

In a fitting finale, the 39-year-old, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history, scored his 126th international goal in front of 85,000 supporters as Argentina defeated Benin 3-0.

Messi, making a record-extending 208th international appearance, also assisted Nicolas Otamendi for the opening goal, while Nico Paz added another for Argentina.

But, the result was secondary to the occasion, as Messi took in the adulation of the Monumental Stadium crowd one last time in an event billed as 'The Last Tango'.

Before the match, Messi was seen wiping away tears as the bus carrying him and his Argentina teammates made its way through crowds of supporters on the way to the stadium.

He entered the field alongside his three children, while his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and mother, Celia Cuccittini, watched from a VIP box and waved affectionately to him.

Shortly before kick-off, a giant Argentina jersey bearing the word "Gracias" (Thank You) above Messi's iconic No.10 was placed on the pitch as the crowd erupted in applause.

Messi became emotional again as Falklands War veteran Fabio Santana sang the national anthem beside a banner that read -- "The Malvinas are Argentine" -- the same banner players held after their 2-1 World Cup semi-final victory over England.

The match was stopped in the 10th minute, in tribute to Messi's famous shirt number, as the crowd gave the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star a minute-long ovation.

Messi then capped the occasion by scoring from the penalty spot in the 71st minute.

'Gave it my all'

At the final whistle, a drone show illuminated the night sky above the stadium with Messi's image and a tribute to the eight-time Ballon D'Or winner.

Messi's farewell came two and a half months after Argentina's World Cup final defeat to Spain in New Jersey, where he walked off in tears after making little impact in an ill-tempered 1-0 defeat.

"I gave it my all; I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are great young players coming up who deserve their chance," Messi wrote at the time.

Ahead of Tuesday's match, the University of Buenos Aires awarded Messi an honorary doctorate at a ceremony held at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) headquarters.

Messi, who has previously spoken about regretting not studying more, said he was proud to receive the distinction.

What's next for Lionel Messi?

Messi remains under contract with Inter Miami until 2028. However, after the death of his father, Jorge, two months ago, he said he may decide to retire from football sooner than expected.

Messi's international departure comes four years after his greatest achievement with Argentina, when he led the team to the 2022 World Cup title and ended the country's 36-year wait for a third World Cup triumph, further cementing his status as Diego Maradona's heir.

Also Read:

Lionel Messi announces retirement from international football after 2026 FIFA World Cup heartbreak