'Terrorism is one of the gravest threats to international peace': BJP MP Biplab Deb slams Pakistan at UNGA

New York:

India has reiterated its position against cross-border terrorism at the United Nations General Assembly. BJP MP Biplab Deb has accused Pakistan for fuelling terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated country's call to strengthen the international legal framework against terrorism.

'Need to strengthen international legal framework against terrorism': Biplab Deb at UNGA

Biplab Deb said, "...Terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, remains one of the most serious threats to humanity. This threat has serious implications for international peace and security, economic progress, democratic institutions and human rights. It attacks the most fundamental right of every human being- the right to life. Terrorism is contrary to the values of the United Nations. Deliberately targeting civilians can never be justified in any manner. There is no distinction between good and bad terrorism. India considers terrorist attacks as crimes against humanity. As India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, 'We consider that even a single attack is one too many and even a single life lost is one too many'."

The MP outlined India’s six priorities on counter-terrorism, including tackling terrorist financing, preventing misuse of emerging technologies, placing victims at the centre, strengthening nationally owned capacity-building and confronting terrorist ideology and infrastructure.

Deb reaffirmed country's commitment to stronger multilateral action against terrorism and underscored its right to defend its people against cross-border terrorism and calling for a more effective international response.

Excerpts from his statement

Reaffirmed that terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, is one of the gravest threats to international peace, security, development and human rights.

Stressed that there can be no justification whatsoever for targeting civilians and that there is no distinction between “good” and “bad” terrorism.

Highlighted the growing misuse of emerging technologies by terrorist organisations for recruitment, radicalisation, propaganda, operational planning and terrorist financing.

Reiterated India’s call for the early conclusion of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) to strengthen the international legal framework against terrorism.

Recalled the devastating human cost of cross-border terrorism, including the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025, and stressed the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors accountable.

Outlined India’s six priorities on counter-terrorism, including tackling terrorist financing, preventing misuse of emerging technologies, placing victims at the centre, strengthening nationally owned capacity-building and confronting terrorist ideology and infrastructure.

Reaffirmed India’s commitment to stronger multilateral action against terrorism, while underscoring its right to defend its people against cross-border terrorism and calling for a more effective international response.

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