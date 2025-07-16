Massive protest in Odisha over Balasore student's death by self-immolation; police use tear gas, water cannons Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is also observing a Balasore bandh in protest over a Balasore student's death by self-immolation. The BJD has been demanding a judicial probe into the incident.

Bhubaneswar:

High drama unfolded outside the Odisha Assembly this morning as protests erupted over the tragic death of a college student who had set herself on fire. The opposition BJD is staging a strong protest and has also called for an eight-hour bandh in Balasore district. They are demanding a judicial probe into the incident to ensure justice is served.

The second-year B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Monday night after fighting for her life for three days. She had set herself on fire on the campus on Saturday over alleged inaction against a professor who sexually harassed her.

Police use tear gas, water cannons

Videos from the protest site show protesters attempting to break the barricades, prompting police to use water cannons to disperse the crowd. To control the situation, state police also fired tear gas shells and continued using water cannons against the protestors.

Eight opposition parties, led by the Congress, called a day-long Odisha bandh on July 17 to protest the death of the college student who set herself on fire following inaction over her sexual harassment complaint against a professor.

BJD workers detained

The Odisha Police also detained several BJD workers, including Vice-President Debi Prasad Mishra, party workers, who are protesting over the Balasore student's death by self-immolation. The BJP is also observing a Balasore bandh in protest over a Balasore student's death by self-immolation.

BJD leader Bhrugu Baxipatra said, "Today, the entire BJD cadre is here to gherao the secretariat to demand the resignation of the CM and Higher Education Minister...Hope good sense prevails in the BJP government and the CM and Higher Education resign to allow justice to the women of the state. Just giving Rs 20 lakh compensation and arresting the person doesn't solve the problem."

BJD MLA Susant Kumar Rout said, "Such a thing has never happened before. BJD demands a judicial inquiry into the case. We are protesting against the govt and demanding justice for the girl."

Meanwhile security was also tightened in other government buildings in the city, including Rajiv Bhavan and Kharavela Bhavan, which are located in the vicinity of the Lok Seva Bhavan, police said.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datt Singh was present near the Lok Sabha Bhavan to oversee the security arrangements.

Employees were allowed entry into the Lok Seva Bhavan after thorough verification of their identities, officials said.

Entry is being allowed only through Gate no 1, and all other gates have been closed, they said.

Entry of visitors has also been restricted, they said, adding that people having prior appointments were, however, being issued entry passes on the recommendation of the departments concerned.

