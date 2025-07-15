Odisha student's self-immolation case: UGC sets up 4-member fact-finding panel to look into incident The 20-year-old second-year BEd student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore had accused the Head of Education Department, Samira Kumar Sahu, of sexually harassing her.

New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has constituted a four-member fact-finding committee to investigate the disturbing case of a girl student who died by suicide on the campus of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Odisha's Balasore. As per information, the panel will examine harassment claims, compliance with anti-harassment policies, and recommend corrective actions. The move comes amid nationwide outrage and calls for accountability over the alleged inaction that preceded her death.

According to officials, the 20-year-old BEd second-year student had accused Samira Kumar Sahu, Head of the Education Department at the college, of sexually harassing her. Unable to bear the alleged harassment and lack of response from authorities, the student took the extreme step on Saturday, setting herself on fire right on the college premises. She died at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday night after battling for life for about 60 hours.

What did UGC Secretary say?

"A four-member panel has been formed to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including availability and effectiveness of factors such as institutional policies, grievance redressal mechanism, anti-harassment measures adopted and student support systems," said UGC Secretary Sudeep Singh Jain. "The panel will examine circumstances surrounding the incident, assess compliance with the stipulated regulatory provisions, and suggest measures to prevent such incidents in future," he added.

The panel will be headed by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Professor and UGC member Raj Kumar Mittal. The members of the panel include former UGC member Sushma Yadav, former Gujarat University vice chancellor Neerja Gupta and UGC Joint Secretary Ashima Mangla.