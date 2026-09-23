Swami Ramdev and former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh resolve differences after face-to-face meeting

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh appear to have put their recent war of words behind them after meeting and clearing up what Ramdev described as misunderstandings. The two had been at odds over comments made by Singh about Patanjali products and Ramdev, but pictures from their meeting have now emerged.

Ramdev spoke about the meeting during a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, saying the confusion had been cleared through a direct conversation. He also thanked those who helped mediate between the two. The development comes days after Singh had criticised the quality of Patanjali ghee and made remarks about Ramdev.

Ramdev says the misunderstanding has been cleared

Ramdev said people sometimes act on information they hear from others and claimed this had also happened in Singh's case. He said the former MP had now understood the matter after the two met.

"People tend to go by hearsay. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had also developed a misunderstanding because of hearsay. Today, he has put an end to the entire matter. I thank him for this. Today, he left after bowing to me. He said that he respects saints and Sanatan," Ramdev said.

Ramdev also thanked the people who helped bring the two sides together and resolve the disagreement.

Ramdev defends Patanjali ghee and medicines

During his Delhi press conference, Ramdev also addressed the allegations surrounding Patanjali's cow ghee and medicines. He said neither the ghee nor any of the company's medicines were fake.

He said, "It should be clear that neither Patanjali's cow ghee nor any of its medicines are fake. There is nothing fake about Swami Ramdev. We live our lives with authenticity. We are people who remain among the public 365 days a year. We do not own even an inch of land or have even one rupee in our bank balance. Even today, we sleep on mats spread on the floor."

Ramdev said none of Patanjali's medicines or products were defective and claimed that none of the company's products had been banned.

He also addressed Singh's earlier allegations, saying the former MP had relied on hearsay. According to Ramdev, he had given Singh two containers of ghee, one to eat and the other to have tested in a laboratory.

What had Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said?

Singh, a former BJP MP, had criticised Patanjali products during a statement in Bahraich. He had described Ramdev as the "emperor" of those making adulterated products and questioned the quality of Patanjali ghee.

Singh had also said Patanjali products had spread to several countries and claimed that its products were banned in several countries. He had urged the government to pay attention to the matter.

Patanjali Foods Limited objected to Singh's remarks and filed a defamation claim of Rs 50 crore against him.

The latest meeting between Ramdev and Singh marks a change in tone after their public disagreement, with Ramdev saying that the misunderstanding between them has now been resolved.

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