Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order directing Noida DM Medha Roopam to pay compensation to student

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Allahabad High Court's order directing Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam to pay Rs 5 lakh from her salary as compensation to student-activist Akriti Chaudhary, who was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) in connection with a workers' protest in Noida in April.

A bench comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice NK Singh passed the order in chambers, staying the operation of paragraphs 27 to 33 of the Allahabad High Court's order.

These paragraphs contained strong observations against the authorities involved in the detention proceedings. The High Court had observed that "it shan’t be long before the errant in the bureaucracy reduce the State of Uttar Pradesh to an Orwellian Dystopia."

The Supreme Court's stay specifically covers the portion of the High Court's order that directed the Noida DM to bear the Rs 5 lakh compensation from her salary.

Arguments made before SC

During the hearing, the Supreme Court bench briefly heard Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Medha Roopam, and Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Uttar Pradesh government.

Mehta argued that the strong observations made against the officer by the Allahabad High Court were “unwarranted”, while Rohatgi described the High Court's order as "totally uncalled for". Rohatgi contended that Akriti Chaudhary had allegedly been “fomenting trouble” in Manesar, Haryana, before the agitation shifted to Noida, where incidents of arson and damage to public property were reported in April.

Rohatgi further argued that the detention proposal originated with the Station House Officer (SHO) and then went to the District Magistrate, who passed the detention order.

He said the order was later examined by the NSA Advisory Board and approved by the state and Union governments, stressing that the DM was only a “link in the chain”.

He also contended that the High Court had not examined the merits of the NSA detention order and had confined its scrutiny to the legality of Chaudhary's arrest. The audio feed of the proceedings was blocked at this stage, preventing further access to the hearing.

About the case

The Allahabad High Court had earlier quashed the NSA detention of 24-year-old Delhi University law student and activist Akriti Chaudhary and strongly criticised the manner in which the detention order was passed.

A bench comprising Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Achal Sachdev held that Chaudhary's continued detention under the NSA violated her fundamental right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution. The court said the detention order and the grounds for detention lacked material and had been issued “without application of mind”.

The High Court also awarded Rs 5 lakh in compensation to Chaudhary and directed that the amount be recovered from the salary of District Magistrate Medha Roopam, who had passed the detention order, as well as from other officers found responsible, “right down to the SHO”.

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