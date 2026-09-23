OPINION | Talks or war: Why is Trump so confused on Iran?

US President Donald Trump, in his speech at the UN General Assembly openly threatened Iran with "peace or annihilation". Soon afterwards, the Iranian army responded, saying "this threat is a sign of strategic desperation".

It warned Iran will retaliate with "crushing attacks far more severe than earlier".

At the United Nations, after his speech was over, Trump told reporters that US officials had a "very good" three-hour meeting with Iranian leaders and another one will be held in "the very near future".

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in New York. He will be telling the UN General Assembly how the US and Israel started the conflict with a wave of aerial attacks on February 28.

In his speech, Trump indicated that a deal with Iran might take place after the US elections in November. At the same time, he said the US is not running away from war.

Trump looked confused during his speech. It is difficult to assess what he wants to say and what he intends to do.

Trump bragged as if the US has won the Iran conflict and everything is under control. The question is, if all is well according to US strategic interests, why did Trump invite leaders from Iran to the US?

Trump has carried out several rounds of talks, and every time he broke the deal. It is difficult to understand whether he really wants serious talks or not.

If Trump holds talks with Pezeshkian in New York, it will be good, and a way can be found.

The entire world wants the Gulf crisis to end, and oil tankers must move freely through the Strait of Hormuz. Let supply chains which were broken be revived.

This can happen only when Trump, instead of intimidating Iran, finds a way out with a positive mindset.

Jamui sexual assault: Why was the police sleeping?

Nandan Yadav, the mastermind of the sexual assault case on a girl in Jamui, Bihar, has been arrested after a “half-encounter” in which he had a bullet in his leg.

The other mastermind, Hareram Yadav, jumped from a hillock and both his legs had fractures.

The Jamui police have nabbed the three juveniles who carried out the sexual assault. The main accused, Nandan Yadav, had posted the dirty video of sexual assault on social media. This helped the police to close in. If he had not posted the video, the perpetrators would have gone scot-free.

Several girls in Jamui told an India TV reporter that Nandan Yadav and his associates must be given exemplary punishment so that no one can commit such acts.

Jamui police must stop thumping their backs after hitting Nandan Yadav in his leg.

It has now been revealed that he was a hardened criminal who smuggled and sold liquor in Bihar, and also made dirty videos of sexual assaults to blackmail girls and posted them on social media.

He committed similar sexual attacks on several girls in the past and blackmailed many of them.

The question is: how did Jamui police fail to know that Nandan Yadav was doing such heinous acts? This time too, had he not committed the mistake of posting the dirty video, the incident would not have come to light.

The work of police is not only to nab criminals, but also to prevent crimes. Jamui Police failed in its duty.

Yogi's politics: Giving jobs, taunting Akhilesh

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is on a spree of distributing job letters to youths. In Lucknow yesterday, he distributed appointment letters to 3,567 youths for the posts of principal, headmaster, lecturer and assistant teacher in government-aided private schools.

Yogi claimed that the exam and selections were done in a transparent and foolproof manner.

He cautioned the new appointees that some of the managements of govt-aided schools may seek bribes from them during the joining period.

He advised them to contact his office immediately and promised jail to those who seek bribes.

On TGT-PGT candidates sitting on dharna for the last 16 days in Prayagraj, Yogi promised action.

These candidates are demanding that old rules in which B.Ed. was not compulsory be applied and fresh ads for 20,000 TGT-PGT posts be issued on the basis of old rules.

The candidates have been saying that it will take them two years to acquire a B.Ed. degree and they would lose this chance. Lakhs of candidates will be affected by the new rules.

Yogi said he has instructed his officials to write a letter to NCTE (National Council for Teachers' Education) and seek a one-time change in this rule.

In his meetings, Yogi mentions how jobs used to be given through bribes in the past, on the recommendations of powerful leaders during the previous Samajwadi Party regime.

Yogi has changed the system. At the same time, he loses no time in taunting Akhilesh Yadav and his ‘chacha’ (uncle) Shivpal Singh Yadav.

The rest is being done by Om Prakash Rajbhar, who alleged that when jobs were on sale, the task of "counting notes" was given to Shivpal Singh Yadav.

Such words cut deep and have a lasting impact.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 8:30 pm

India's Number One and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 8:30 pm.