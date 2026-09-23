Jamiat discusses protection of constitutional rights, religious freedom; seeks meeting with President

The Working Committee of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind met at the Mahmoodia Library at its central office in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss issues concerning constitutional rights, religious freedom, and matters related to places of worship and Islamic seminaries. The meeting was chaired by Jamiat president Maulana Mahmood Madani.

Working Committee members from different parts of the country attended the meeting, including Darul Uloom Deoband Mohtamim Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani. The members reviewed the prevailing situation in the country, including fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, religious freedom, alleged attempts to interfere in matters related to Sharia, and concerns surrounding mosques, places of worship, and madrasas.

The proceedings of the previous meeting were read out by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind general secretary Maulana Muhammad Hakimuddin Qasmi and subsequently confirmed by the chair.

Concerns raised over religious freedom

The Working Committee expressed serious concern over administrative actions in various states, particularly those relating to civil and religious rights and the demolition of mosques and madrasas.

The committee decided to raise these matters at the highest constitutional level and seek an appointment with the President of India to present the concerns and complaints of affected people. It also decided to approach appropriate constitutional and legal forums to seek remedies and raise issues concerning justice and the protection of constitutional principles.

Maulana Mahmood Madani says everyone is equal before Constitution

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Maulana Mahmood Madani said the concerns were not limited to any particular place or state and that similar incidents were being reported from different parts of the country.

He said that if people begin to feel that the judicial system is no longer providing effective legal protection and timely redress, and a community starts believing that no effective avenue remains available within the system, "It cannot be considered a healthy situation for any country or society."

"The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has expressed deep concern over this situation and has decided to use all available constitutional and legal avenues," Madani said.

He also appealed to Muslims and the wider public not to lose hope or become fearful.

"We have to continue our struggle for our rights with determination, courage and through constitutional means,” he said.

"This is our country and we are equal citizens of this country. Protecting our constitutional and legal rights is our fundamental right. The Constitution has provided various avenues and means for securing and protecting these rights. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind will use all constitutional, legal and democratic means available and continue its efforts,” Madani added.

The Working Committee also took several other organisational decisions during the meeting.

Those present included general secretary Maulana Muhammad Hakimuddin Qasmi, Darul Uloom Deoband Mohtamim Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani, Jamiat vice-president Maulana Muhammad Salman Bijnori, treasurer Maulana Qari Shaukat Ali, Majlis-e-Qaima president Maulana Rahmatullah Mir Kashmiri, Naib Amir-e-Hind Maulana Mufti Syed Muhammad Salman Mansoorpuri and several other office-bearers and representatives from different states and regions.

The attendees included representatives from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Kerala, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, among others, as well as office-bearers and teachers associated with Darul Uloom Deoband.

Also Read:

Jamiat chief Mahmood Madani opposes Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, cites constitutional concerns