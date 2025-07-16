Balasore bandh today: BJD calls for strike to protest against death of college student after sexual harassment The 20-year-old Odisha college student who set herself ablaze over an alleged sexual harassment by a professor died on Tuesday, triggering nationwide outrage.

Balasore:

The Biju Janata Dal on Wednesday called for Balasore bandh in protest against the death of student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College by self immolation. The 20-year-old Odisha college student who set herself ablaze over an alleged sexual harassment by a professor died on Tuesday, triggering nationwide outrage.

The father of the deceased held members of her college's Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) "solely responsible" for his daughter's death, accusing them of preparing a "biased report" in connection with her allegation which led her to set herself on fire on the campus on July 12.

Odisha CM expresses grief

While Chief Minister Mohan Charan Mahji expressed grief over the student's death by self-immolation and announced that all culprits will face the strictest punishment, non-BJP leaders such as Rahul Gandhi of the Congress and BJD president Naveen Patnaik termed the incident an "organised murder by the system".

Odisha Bandh on July 17

The opposition parties called for a bandh in the state on July 17 to protest the incident. The second-year Integrated B. Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore set herself ablaze shortly after coming out of the principal's chamber, alleging inaction over her complaint against the professor.

The student who suffered 95 per cent burns was first admitted to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital and then shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment.

She was declared dead hours after President Droupadi Murmu visited her at the burn unit ICU. "The patient was on mechanical ventilation. Despite adequate resuscitation and all possible supportive management, including renal replacement therapy at the Burns ICU, she could not be revived and was declared clinically dead at 11:46 pm on July 14," the AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s Department of Burn Centre said in a statement on Tuesday.

Odisha CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh

Condoling the death, the CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh for the family of the deceased student.

"I assure the family that all those guilty in this case will face the strictest punishment as per the law.

For this, I have issued instructions to the authorities. The government stands firmly by the family," Majhi said in a statement.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida visited the hospital on Monday night to console the family members of the victim.

(With inputs from agencies)

