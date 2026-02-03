'Self-confidence makes everything possible': PM Modi a day after India-US trade deal US President Donald Trump, after a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday announced an India-US trade deal, under which trade tariffs were reduced to 18 per cent.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that self-confidence is the strength that makes everything possible and will play a key role in realising the dream of a Viksit Bharat. His remarks came a day after India and the United States reached a trade deal under which Washington agreed to reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from the current 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

"Self-confidence is that power with the help of which everything is possible," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi. The Prime Minister further said this very power of the citizens will prove extremely useful in realising the dream of a developed India.

PM Modi also shared a Sanskrit couplet, which meant that wealth is earned through righteous deeds. "It (wealth) grows with courage and self-confidence, remains stable through skill and efficiency, and, when safeguarded by discipline, contributes to the progress of the nation," the couplet read.

Congress demands details of India-US trade deal

Meanwhile, Congress demanded the complete details of the India-US trade deal, raising questions over several key aspects such as the opening of the agriculture sector, the reduction of tariffs to "zero" and a pause on the purchase of Russian oil, as claimed by US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, Congress first questioned the manner of the deal announcement, then delved into the details shared by Donald Trump. The party said that reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers against the US to 'zero will "impact" India and also questioned how opening the agriculture sector would ensure the "security of farmers".

"Just like the ceasefire, the announcement of the trade deal was also made by US President Trump. It has been stated that the trade deal is being done 'on Modi's request'," Congress said.

"Trump says that India will move to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers against the United States to 'zero'. It seems India has agreed to completely open our market for America. This will impact Indian industry, traders and farmers. There is talk of opening the agriculture sector for America in the statement as well. What exactly is the deal? How has the security and interests of our farmers been ensured?" they asked.

Congress further questioned the PM Modi government over their agreement to stop the purchase of discounted Russian oil, as claimed by Trump.

India-US trade deal

India and the United States concluded a landmark trade agreement on Monday, bringing an end to a heated tariff dispute that stretched across a full year. On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced an immediate reduction in reciprocal tariffs on Indian exports to 18% from the previous 25% offering long-awaited relief to Indian exporters. The breakthrough was confirmed following a phone conversation between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signalling a major reset in bilateral trade relations after months of tense exchanges.

Meanwhile, a White House official on Monday (local time) also confirmed that Washington will also drop the additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports imposed due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. The White House official noted that India has to "cease, not just reduce, Russian oil purchases."

When asked by ANI whether the tariffs on Indian imports would be lifted in exchange for reducing Russian oil purchases, the official said, "Yes, although the agreement is that India will cease, not just reduce, Russian oil purchases."

