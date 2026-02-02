Box Office [February 2, 2026]: How much Mardaani 3 and Border 2 earned, advance estimates Border 2, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, continued its strong box office run, despite weekday drops. Mardaani 3, led by Rani Mukerji, is completing its first four days at the box office. Take a look at the advanced box office collection of both films.

The box office performance of two very different films, Border 2 and Mardaani 3, for Monday, February 2, has started to add up. As per early estimates, both films, led by Bollywood's A-listers, saw a drop in its collection on a weekday.

While Border 2, led by Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, has already completed 11 days in theatres with a strong cumulative total, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 is still in its early days, wrapping up its first four-day run with steady but limited growth.

Border 2 box office performance after 11 days

Border 2 opened strongly on its first Friday with an India net collection of Rs 30 crore. The film saw a healthy jump on Saturday as it earned Rs 36.5 crore, followed by a big surge on Sunday with Rs 54.5 crore, clearly benefitting from the weekend rush.

The momentum continued into the first Monday with Rs 59 crore, but the film witnessed a sharp fall on Tuesday as collections dropped to Rs 20 crore, followed by further declines on Wednesday at Rs 13 crore and Thursday at Rs 11.25 crore, bringing its Week 1 total to Rs 224.25 crore.

In its second week, Border 2 collected Rs 10.75 crore on Friday, before showing a solid bounce on Saturday with Rs 17.75 crore and another rise on Sunday at Rs 22.5 crore. By Day 11, the film added Rs 3.02 crore, taking its total India net collection to Rs 278.27 crore in 11 days, as per advanced collections. The confirmed numbers will be updated by 8.30 am on February 3.

Mardaani 3 box office collection Day 4

Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji, began its run with a modest opening, collecting Rs 4 crore on its first Friday. The film saw growth over the weekend, earning Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday, before witnessing a sharp drop on its first Monday with a collection of Rs 1.09 crore. After four days, Mardaani 3 stands at a total India net collection of Rs 18.59 crore, as per early estimates. The confirmed numbers will be updated by 8.30 am on February 3.

