WhatsApp starts rolling out new Media Hub for easy access to all shared photos, videos and files WhatsApp started rolling out its new Media Hub feature to select users on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for Mac, offering a centralised dashboard to view all recently shared photos, videos, links and documents across chats.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform, is reportedly rolling out a new Media Hub, currently available to a small set of users on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for Mac. The feature will help you not to scroll through all conversations just to find an image shared or file shared – mainly work documents, study materials or media-heavy messages.

WABetaInfo reported that the new feature will provide users with a unified library where they can get easy access to photos, videos, documents, GIFs and links across all chats.

What does the new Media Hub offer to the users?

As per WABetaInfo, via a screenshot, the Media Hub is presented as a dedicated button on the sidebar that offers instant access to all shared media.

Key features include:

Integrated Search Bar: It allows users to find their media files from the contact's name, file caption, or date sent by typing; hence, it speeds up the searches. Multi-select support: One can choose multiple files/documents and manage them together – either to delete, forward or export. Sort by date: Media will be organised in chronological order, so the users can view the older files without the need to scroll endlessly. Sort file by size: A very handy addition for the users to sort the files by size to find the biggest media items and manage their storage, freeing some space a bit faster.

Quick view of recent media

Only the recently shared content will appear inside the hub, so it's a clean, focused area for daily file access.

Why the Media Hub matters?

This feature was spotted in development for the first time in May 2025. Since WhatsApp is now used a lot for work, school, family, and business communications, the media tends to get cluttered by default.

The Media Hub helps users by:

Find your important files in no time.

Avoid opening dozens of chats.

Better storage management

Organise commonly shared content

It is certainly helpful for Indian users who are managing office PDFs, Aadhar scans, payment receipts, travel tickets, college notes, and more. Since this is an early rollout, wider availability is expected very soon, with WhatsApp probably just testing performance and feedback ahead of a global release. More users may receive the Media Hub in the next couple of weeks or so.

Recently, the WhatsApp app on Apple Watch

The WhatsApp Apple Watch app recently made its debut, featuring support for voice notes, notifications, and chat history. Strict Account Settings mode is in testing for Android, which prevents cyberattacks and protects users' accounts.