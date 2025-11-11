Paytm app gets major redesign with AI features, new rewards and smarter tools Paytm has updated its mobile app with a cleaner, faster interface and several AI-powered features. Users now get automatic spend summaries, smarter search, Magic Paste, easier money-receiving options, and digital gold rewards for every payment.

New Delhi:

Paytm, one of the popular online money transfer solutions, has released a major redesign of its mobile application, offering a cleaner interface and a number of AI-driven features to make digital payments more intuitive. The company says that this upgraded design makes the app "lighter, faster, and more responsive" to help users navigate through its key services more intuitively.

It is said to be one of the most significant visual changes, which comes in the form of an overhauled home screen. All the bank accounts which are linked to Paytm will be grouped into a single dashboard, called ‘Total Balance’, where users can view the available funds without having to toggle between accounts.

AI now powers payment tracking, spend insights and smarter searches

New AI-powered tools by Paytm aim to simplify everyday financial management.

Summary of monthly spend by the user

Now, the application can auto-categorise expenses under headings like:

Shopping

Utilities

Food

Travel

This will give clients a clear snapshot each month of where their money is going.

Smart payment search

Users can now search past transactions based on:

Name

Quantity

Notes

Type of payment

A new Payment Location feature also shows where the transaction took place.

New Shortcut Tools: Magic paste and receive money widget

Paytm has added new smart shortcuts in order to reduce repetitive effort. With Magic Paste, users will be able to copy payment details from WhatsApp or any text message, and Paytm will automatically detect and paste the details into the payment form without them having to type a single thing.

Receive money widget

A new widget allows users to place their QR code directly on their smartphone's home screen, letting them make quick payments without opening the app. Digital Gold Rewards on Every Payment The update also introduces Gold Coins, a reward scheme wherein users earn digital coins on every payment that can later be converted into digital gold inside Paytm.

Paytm expands NRI support in 12 countries

Paytm is also expanding internationally. NRIs with NRE or NRO accounts in 12 supported countries can now make payments in India without forex charges. This is useful for users with family members in India or those who often visit the country.

Paytm Playback: AI turns your expenses into a rap song

Among the other additions, the company added Paytm Playback, a platform which will turn your recent spending history into a personalised AI-generated rap track. This feature is designed to appeal to users from Gen Z as well as social media creators.