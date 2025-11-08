iPhone Air 2 design leaked: Apple’s slimmest iPhone gets 48MP cameras, A20 chip and major upgrades As per the leaks, iPhone Air 2 will be the next ultra-thin iPhone, which will feature just 5.6 mm thickness. The phone is set to receive major upgrades over the first-gen iPhone Air, most notably a dual-camera setup and a new A20 Bionic chip. Here are the details.

New Delhi:

Apple is said to be launching the new thinnest handset, the iPhone Air 2, in the market, and as per the new set of leaks, the device will come with a redesigned dual camera, a refreshed side frame and a matte back panel finish. The leaks surfaced after Digital Chat Station, a highly reliable Chinese tipster, shared the first render of the iPhone Air 2 on Weibo.

The image shared by him shows the device to have an ultra-slim profile, which looks similar to the original iPhone Air, along with the new dual-camera module on the back, a refreshed side frame, and a matte back panel finish. The first generation of the iPhone Air was praised for its sleek body but criticised because it came with a single camera. This time around, it looks like Apple is mending that by adding a 48MP + 12MP dual-camera setup.

(Image Source : APPLE)iPhone Air

Changes likely in major designs

Based on early leaks, the iPhone Air 2 will continue to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever, with a profile of around:

5.6mm thick, matching or beating the first-generation model

Apple is using more robust aluminium alloy frames and reinforced glass to retain durability despite its slim form factor.

The phone will also carry forward the portless design, relying on MagSafe and wireless transfers for charging and data.

Expected specifications of iPhone Air 2

Leaks suggest some big upgrades versus the first generation:

Display: Stunning 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR Display

6.5-inch OLED display

120Hz ProMotion refresh rate

Better brightness outdoors

Ultra-thin bezels

A20 Bionic Chip + Dedicated N2 AI Processor

Apple will reportedly unveil the following:

Next-generation A20 Bionic – even faster and more power-efficient

An upgraded N2 neural processor to enhance Apple Intelligence performance

This will make the Air 2 far more capable in AI tasks, photography, and multitasking.

Dual camera upgrade

But the biggest design change is the camera feature.

48MP main camera

12MP secondary camera,

Probably an ultra-wide 18MP Centre Stage selfie camera

With features like these, the new iPhone Air 2 could be considered a more balanced device for photography enthusiasts.

Why the iPhone Air 2 could be a good choice?

With the increasing demand for slim, lightweight handsets, Apple is working towards positioning the Air series as a premium, minimalist iPhone for users who are looking for sleekness along with quality specs.

As per the expected features, it could be the new favourite for the Indian consumers, as it will be amongst the most stylish iPhones in the premium category, aiming at creators, travellers, and consumers.