Why are BSNL, Jio and itel saying ‘Sorry’? The Viral SorryNotSorry trend explained Jio, BSNL, itel and other companies are posting ‘official apologies’ on Instagram, Facebook and X, but these are not real! They are part of a viral marketing trend called #SorryNotSorry, where companies use humorous apology-style posts to promote their offers, recharge plans and new products.

In a shocking encounter, some leading tech and telecom companies like Jio, BSNL, itel and more are posting ‘official apologies’ on their social media handles (Instagram, Facebook and X). These apologies are not real but part of a viral marketing trend called #SorryNotSorry, where companies use apologising in a humorous style via posts to promote their offers, recharge plans and other new products lined up.

Here’s what this trend means and why brands are joining it.

What Is the Viral “Sorry” Trend All About?

If you've been on social media lately, you may have noticed several brands with serious-looking apology notes. But these are statements with a twist.

Known as #SorryNotSorry, this trend involves businesses posting professional, apology-style messages, but in reality, they promote their:

Latest offers

New plans

Product launches

Discount campaigns

At first glance, these posts seem to resemble formal PR apologies, while in fact, the message inside shows humour and astute marketing.

How are brands using this trend?

Across different social media platforms, namely X, Instagram, and Facebook, apology templates are creatively being used to highlight their services.

Here's how some big names joined the trend:

Reliance Jio has issued a corporate-style apology before announcing new offers, including:

One-year free subscription to Google Gemini Pro

Jio Youth offers

Other promotion plans

This turned an apology into a catchy ad.

BSNL

BSNL used the trend to talk about recharge plans being affordable.

Their apology message was targeted toward people with "a tight recharge budget", smartly pitching BSNL's low-cost prepay deals.

itel

Joining the bandwagon, the smartphone brand itel 'apologised' for "too many features at a low price," to promote its newly launched budget phones again.

Why Are Brands Saying Sorry? The Real Strategy

The "Sorry Not Sorry" trend is essentially a smart marketing stunt.

Here are some of the reasons for the trend:

To get attention on the apology posts, which could stand out instantly in a crowded social media space. The campaign is working, and the users are stopping at the post, reading it and getting curious instantly.

To promote the products uniquely:

Instead of typical advertisements, brands use humour to promote:

Recharge plans

Smartphone features

Online services

Offers and discounts

3. Going viral on social media

As there are many brands that are using the hashtag #SorryNotSorry currently, it makes the trend gain visibility as well as momentum.

4. To build relatable content

Consumers love light-hearted, funny content from brands.

It allows companies to look friendly, modern, and socially active.

Why is the trend going viral in India?

India hosts one of the world’s largest user bases on social media.

Trends like this work- Why?

These kinds of trends do work for brands, because people enjoy meme-style marketing campaigns

Brands get free visibility when posts go viral. Users love to turn these posts into discussions, jokes, and shares.

The mix of curiosity along with humour and marketing makes the trend catchy.

'Sorry' posts

The 'Sorry' posts from Jio, BSNL, itel and others are not an apology but a powerful marketing trend that seems to be designed to catch your attention and spread awareness of new offers and features.

The #SorryNotSorry trend really exemplifies how Indian brands use creative, fun, and viral formats to connect with millions of users on social media.