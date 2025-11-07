Apple releases iOS 18.7.2 with critical security fixes: Should you update now? Apple has released a new iOS 18.7.2 update for those who have not upgraded to the latest iOS 26 version. It includes important security fixes for App Store, Camera, Find My, and more. Apple highly recommends that all eligible iPhone users install this update to stay protected from security threats.

Apple has released a new iOS 18.7.2 update for its handset users who have not yet upgraded to the latest iOS 26 version. It includes important security fixes for App Store, Camera, Find My, and more. Apple highly recommends that all eligible iPhone users install this update to stay protected from new security threats.

Why did Apple suddenly release iOS 18.7.2

Just days after the launch of iOS 26.1, an extra update emerged – iOS 18.7.2.

Normally, Apple does not keep two different versions of iOS active this late in the cycle. But this release makes one thing clear – iOS 18.7.2 is primarily a security update for iPhones still running iOS 18.

That means users who have not updated to iOS 26 are still getting protection against new vulnerabilities.

What's new in iOS 18.7.2? (Important security fixes)

Apple's release notes are very short and mostly highlight one thing, that this update includes important security fixes and is recommended for all users.

But Apple's support page says more. iOS 18.7.2 brings security patches for:

App Store

Camera

Audio

Find My

Notes

Several background system frameworks

These fixes will prevent possible hacking attempts, data leaks, app misuse and vulnerabilities that could affect older iPhones.

Who should install this update?

Apple clearly recommends the update for:

• iPhones still running iOS 18: If you still haven't moved to iOS 26, this update is very important in keeping your device secure.

• Users with older iPhones that are not compatible with iOS 26: This will keep your device safe, even without the newest features.

Should you upgrade to iOS 26.1?

Apple also released iOS 26.1, which many users say has:

Fewer bugs

Better battery life

Improved stability

Customisation features

New design improvements

Upgrading directly to 26.1 is likely a better course if your iPhone supports iOS 26.

But if you want to stay with iOS 18, then 18.7.2 keeps you protected.

Apple continues to support older devices. Apple has also rolled out iOS 26 Beta 2 for developers and continued security patches for iOS 18 users. It shows Apple's long-term commitment to older devices. Samsung and Google are taking part, too, with their promised 7-to-8-year software support for Galaxy and Pixel phones.

Should you upgrade?

Yes, all iPhone users running iOS 18 should now update to iOS 18.7.2 as soon as possible. It contains critical security patches that protect your phone against new vulnerabilities. If your iPhone does support iOS 26, directly moving to iOS 26.1 may get you even better performance and features.