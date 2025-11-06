Apple to use Google’s Gemini AI Model to power new Siri: All you need to know Apple is reportedly preparing to use Google’s powerful 1.2 trillion-parameter Gemini AI model to upgrade Siri, as its own AI systems are not ready yet. The agreement, expected to cost Apple nearly USD 1 billion annually, would give Siri a major intelligence boost until Apple completes its in-house m

New Delhi:

Apple is reportedly in advanced discussions with Google to license its 1.2 trillion-parameter Gemini AI model to power the next generation of its Siri voice assistant. As per the reports, Apple will temporarily use Google's technology while it finishes building its own large-scale AI systems.

Bloomberg reported that this is one of the largest integrations with the two technology giants and shows the urgent need for Apple to make Siri stronger, which today lags well behind competitors such as Alexa and Google Assistant.

Apple and Google near USD 1 billion a year AI deal

According to Bloomberg, the companies are close to an agreement in which Apple pays Google around USD 1 billion a year for access to the Gemini model. That model, which is said to be even more powerful than LaMDA, would run behind the scenes to interpret complex commands and make Siri more conversational.

It's described as strictly backend support, distinguished from earlier discussions of bringing Gemini directly into Siri as a chatbot.

Why Apple needs Google's Gemini model

Apple's in-house AI systems reportedly don't scale up well. The Gemini model, with 1.2 trillion parameters, is far more powerful than any of Apple's current internal AI models.

As the report says, Siri has always struggled with multi-step tasks. Integration with third-party apps is weaker than rivals. AI feature rollout delays have slowed Apple's progress.

In March, it even delayed major upgrades of Siri until 2026, further widening the gap with Google and Amazon.

Gemini partnership with Apple’s Siri: Benefits

If this collaboration is officially confirmed, the new partnership will enable Siri to:

Understand more complex instructions given by the users.

It will offer deeper app integrations.

Delivering faster and more conversational responses.

Improve the accuracy of day-to-day activities.

Compete head-on with other AI-powered assistants, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Importantly, the report makes it clear that Google’s AI search will not be integrated into Apple’s operating systems.

Internal pressure at Apple to speed up AI

Bloomberg previously reported that Apple had reshuffled its leadership to hasten the pace of development of AI. Mike Rockwell was put in charge of the Siri team after CEO Tim Cook reportedly lost confidence in former AI chief John Giannandrea.

Apple's larger AI strategy is certainly under pressure, especially with Samsung, Google, and Amazon making aggressive moves in the generative AI space.