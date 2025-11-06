Motorola Edge 70, Moto G57 Power 5G, Moto G57 5G launched worldwide: Specs, price and more

Motorola has expanded its global lineup of smartphones with the launch of Motorola Edge 70, Moto G57 5G, and Moto G57 Power 5G. These have launched across Europe and the Middle East and bring fresh design, powerful processors, and impressive camera upgrades. Indian consumers can expect some of these to hit Indian shores very soon, particularly the G-series models.
Motorola Edge 70: Slim premium flagship with pOLED display
The Motorola Edge 70 is the most premium phone in the lineup, having a thickness of just 5.99mm. It has an aircraft-grade aluminium frame with a nylon-textured finish, giving it a sleek and durable build.
Price and colour variants:
- Price: 799 Euro (approx. ₹81,000)
- Colours: Pantone Lily Pad, Bronze Green, Gadget Grey
Motorola Edge 70: Features and specs
- It comes with 6.67-inch pOLED 120Hz display, HDR10+, 4500 nits, and protected by Gorilla Glass 7i
- It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset
- RAM/Storage: It comes with 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB uMCP storage onboard
- Rear cameras: Dual shooter on back (50MP OIS main + 50MP ultra-wide)
- Front camera: 50MP shooter with autofocus on the front
- Battery: It is backed by 4800 mAh, along with 68W wired and 15W wireless
- Operating system: It runs on Android 16 OS with Hello UI (3 OS upgrades)
- Certification for protection: It has IP68 + IP69
- Audio: It supports Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
Edge 90 has been designed for performance and premium photography, mainly targeting users who are looking for a lightweight and powerful handset.
Moto G57 Power 5G and Moto G57 5G: First smartphones with Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chip
Motorola launched two mid-range models, the Moto G57 Power 5G and Moto G57 5G, powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chip.
Pricing:
- Moto G57 Power 5G: Euro 279 (around Rs 28,400) for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and backed by a 7000mAh battery
- Moto G57 5G: Euro 249 (approx. Rs 25,300) for 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and backed by a 5200mAh battery.
Display and build: Moto G57 Power and Moto G57 5G
Both phones feature:
- Display: 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with 120Hz refresh rate and 1050 nits brightness
- Protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL-STD-810H & IP64 protection
- Performance: Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset
- Rear cameras: 50MP Sony LYT-600 + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front cameras: 8MP selfie
- Connectivity: 5G SA/NSA Wi-Fi 5 Bluetooth 5.1 NFC USB Type-C 3.5mm audio jack