Motorola Edge 70, Moto G57 Power 5G, Moto G57 5G launched worldwide: Specs, price and more Motorola has launched three new smartphones – Edge 70, Moto G57 Power 5G and Moto G57 5G – in Europe and the Middle East. The lineup includes a super-slim flagship, a massive-battery mid-ranger, and a budget-focused 5G phone.

Motorola has expanded its global lineup of smartphones with the launch of Motorola Edge 70, Moto G57 5G, and Moto G57 Power 5G. These have launched across Europe and the Middle East and bring fresh design, powerful processors, and impressive camera upgrades. Indian consumers can expect some of these to hit Indian shores very soon, particularly the G-series models.

Motorola Edge 70: Slim premium flagship with pOLED display

The Motorola Edge 70 is the most premium phone in the lineup, having a thickness of just 5.99mm. It has an aircraft-grade aluminium frame with a nylon-textured finish, giving it a sleek and durable build.

Price and colour variants:

Price: 799 Euro (approx. ₹81,000)

Colours: Pantone Lily Pad, Bronze Green, Gadget Grey

Motorola Edge 70: Features and specs

It comes with 6.67-inch pOLED 120Hz display, HDR10+, 4500 nits, and protected by Gorilla Glass 7i

It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset

RAM/Storage: It comes with 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB uMCP storage onboard

Rear cameras: Dual shooter on back (50MP OIS main + 50MP ultra-wide)

Front camera: 50MP shooter with autofocus on the front

Battery: It is backed by 4800 mAh, along with 68W wired and 15W wireless

Operating system: It runs on Android 16 OS with Hello UI (3 OS upgrades)

Certification for protection: It has IP68 + IP69

Audio: It supports Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Edge 90 has been designed for performance and premium photography, mainly targeting users who are looking for a lightweight and powerful handset.

Moto G57 Power 5G and Moto G57 5G: First smartphones with Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chip

Motorola launched two mid-range models, the Moto G57 Power 5G and Moto G57 5G, powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chip.

Pricing:

Moto G57 Power 5G: Euro 279 (around Rs 28,400) for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and backed by a 7000mAh battery

Moto G57 5G: Euro 249 (approx. Rs 25,300) for 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and backed by a 5200mAh battery.

Display and build: Moto G57 Power and Moto G57 5G

Both phones feature: