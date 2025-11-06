Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Is your phone charger fake or original? Use the BIS Care App to confirm

Is your phone charger fake or original? Use the BIS Care App to confirm

Purchased a new iPhone or Android smartphone during a festive sale? You may have also bought a separate charger with it (as most of the devices do not come with a charger). But with the Indian market being flooded with cheap counterfeit chargers, it’s normal to worry whether the one you purchased is

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

While fake chargers charge slowly, they are also capable of overheating, reducing the health of your battery, and damaging your battery; in extreme cases, they may even cause a short circuit or fire accident. That is why authenticity needs to be verified before putting them to regular use.

Thankfully, the Government of India has been closely monitoring this worrying trend of counterfeit products and offers an easy solution to this problem-the BIS Care mobile app, through which you can check the authenticity of a charger within minutes.

What is the R-number on your charger?

Every charger sold in India, which is certified by BIS, bears a unique R-number on its label.

This R-number, also known as the certification code, includes information on:

  • Manufacturer name
  • Model
  • Country of origin
  • BIS approval status

If the charger is genuine, then the R-number will be valid and traceable; if it is fake, the application will flag it instantly.

How to check whether your charger is genuine using the BIS Care app

Just follow these simple steps:

1. Download the BIS Care App, which is available on both Android and iOS. Download it from the Play Store or App Store.

2. Open the App and Select “Verify R Number”: Tap the option on the home screen intended for product authentication.
3. Find the R-Number on your charger: Carefully look at the label printed on the charger or adapter. You will find a number starting with R-XXXXXXX.
4. Enter the R-number and hit 'Verify': Type or paste the number into the app and tap the Search/Verify button.
5. Get instant results within seconds

The app will display if the R-number is valid or name by:

  • Brand name
  • Manufacturer information
  • Certification status

If the R-number is invalid or not registered, your charger is likely fake.

Why should you always check your charger?

Using a fake charger can result in:

  • Fast battery degradation
  • Slow charging
  • Overheating, sudden short circuit, Fire, or electric shock hazard 

Checking your charger once will save your phone and ensure safe day-to-day charging.

