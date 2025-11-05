Google Chrome can now autofill passport, license and vehicle details: How it works? Google Chrome expands Autofill capabilities to include passport numbers, driver’s licence details and vehicle information. With the new ‘Enhanced Autofill’ option, Chrome can automatically fill more complex forms, like car rental forms or travel bookings, while keeping the user’s data secured.

New Delhi:

Google today announced a major update for its Chrome browser, expanding the existing Autofill system beyond just basic personal information. Until today, Chrome was able to store and autofill passwords, contact information, and forms of payment. But with the newest update, the browser is also capable of securely autofilling more sensitive identification details, such as passport numbers, driver's license details, vehicle license plates, and VINs.

The company confirmed the feature is rolling out globally across all languages, with more data categories to come.

What's New in Chrome Autofill?

1. Autofill for Passports and IDs

Users can thus save

Passport number

Issue and expiry dates

Driver's license number

Issuing state/country

Vehicle-related information includes the license plate and Vehicle Identification Number-VIN.

This makes filling out travel, government, or rental forms much quicker.

2. Enhanced form detection

Google says the improved Autofill can better read:

Complex form layouts

Non-standard field names

Different formatting styles

This reduces errors and hastens online form submissions.

For example, if you are filling out a car rental form, Chrome can now enter your name, license number, state, and other required fields automatically.

How Google protects your data

Google emphasised that user privacy remains a priority:

Data is saved only with user consent.

All personal information stored is encrypted.

Chrome requests confirmation before it fills sensitive fields.

But to allow Enhanced Autofill, the user has to let Chrome briefly send the page's URL as well as some of its content to Google's servers so that the system can detect the form type.

How to enable enhanced autofill on Chrome

Follow these steps on your desktop:

Open Google Chrome.

Click the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner.

Go to Settings.

Tap Autofill and passwords.

Click Enhanced autofill.

Turn on: “Chrome understands forms better and can autofill them faster for you.”

Once enabled, Chrome will automatically detect and fill out complex identification forms for you.

Why does this update matter for users?

This enhancement especially helps customers who frequently complete:

Travel forms Visa applications

Car rental agreements

Insurance documents

Government verification forms

For Indian users, where digital paperwork is growing across services such as