iPhone 17 hidden upgrades: 5 features Apple did not highlight The iPhone 17 comes with several under-the-radar upgrades that significantly elevate everyday performance, including a smoother 120 Hz ProMotion display, stronger Ceramic Shield 2, dual 48MP rear cameras, the all-new N1 networking chip, and higher base storage.

New Delhi:

The new Apple iPhone 17, which was recently launched (in September 2025), may appear to be a refinement, but underneath it is a familiar design that comes with several subtle improvements with meaningful enhancements for daily usage. In this feature, we bring to you some of the upgrades which are not much talked about but are the game-changers, and you must not miss.

1. ProMotion 120Hz display finally comes to the base model.

For the first time, Apple has brought ProMotion, or a refresh rate of 120Hz, to the standard iPhone 17.

This brings:

Smoother scrolling

More responsive touch interactions

Improved animations

That means the 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR panel now matches the display quality previously reserved for the Pro models.

2. Ceramic Shield 2 offers 3× better scratch resistance built

Apple's new Ceramic Shield 2 significantly improves front glass durability.

According to Apple:

It provides 3× more scratch resistance.

Offers better drop protection

3. Improves long-term screen durability

This upgrade improves life expectancy for users who prefer using their device without a screen protector.

4. Dual 48MP rear cameras for better photography

The iPhone 17 now brings a quite serious bump in the main and ultra-wide lenses to 48MP sensors compared to past generations.

Benefits include:

Sharper photos

Improved low-light performance

Better cropping flexibility

Enhanced detail in ultra-wide shots

This makes the base model far more capable for travel and everyday photography.

5. New Apple N1 Networking Chip for Smarter Connectivity

Introduction of Apple's new N1 networking chip brings several silent but powerful improvements:

Supports Wi-Fi 7

Supports Bluetooth 6

Improved Thread for smart home accessories

More stable wireless performance

Although the above features are not immediately visible, they make a huge improvement to future-proofing and connection reliability.

6. Higher base storage + Brighter display for outdoor use

Apple has doubled the base storage to 256GB, making the entry model far more practical for heavy users. Additionally, the display now supports:

Up to 3,000 nits peak brightness

Much better outdoor visibility

Improved HDR performance.

These are subtle updates that make everyday usage even better.