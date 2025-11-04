ChatGPT Go now free for 1 year in India: How to activate and claim the offer OpenAI announced free access to the ChatGPT Go plan for Indian users for a year. The offer became official on November 4, and it is a part of its India-focused expansion strategy and includes premium features such as higher message limits, image generation, file uploads, and GPT-5 access.

New Delhi:

OpenAI has announced a significant move for its users in India: the company's paid plan, ChatGPT Go, is free for 12 months to all new and existing users, starting November 4. The surprise announcement comes as OpenAI holds its first-ever India event, DevDay Exchange Bengaluru, underlining the increasing significance of the Indian market for the global AI major.

Why is ChatGPT Go free in India now?

India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets for OpenAI. Subscription numbers, according to the company, more than doubled in a month after the launch of ChatGPT Go in August.

OpenAI shared that this is an offer to celebrate the increasing enthusiasm among Indian users:

"To celebrate OpenAI's DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru, we are making ChatGPT Go free for one year to all users in India who sign up during a limited-time promotional period," the company said.

It also gives OpenAI a way to remain competitive against other fast-growing AI rivals targeting Indian audiences.

What does the freely available ChatGPT GO offer?

The ChatGPT Go, earlier priced at Rs 399 per month, includes premium features like:

Higher daily message limits

More AI image generations

Bigger file uploads for analysis

Longer memory for personalised responses

Access to OpenAI's flagship GPT-5 model

With this promotion, all these features are free for 1 year. Even existing paid subscribers in India will automatically get a bonus free year.

How to activate your free ChatGPT Go plan

Indian subscribers can redeem and enable the offer by following the steps:

Open the ChatGPT website either on the mobile app or on the web.

Then, proceed ahead to sign in by using your account (Gmail, Microsoft, etc.)

Tap on the profile icon of ChatGPT.

Then tap on the ‘upgrade your plan’ or go to ‘settings’ and tap on ‘subscription’

There, choose ‘ChatGPT Go’

After that, follow the on-screen steps

Once confirmed, the free ChatGPT Go will be added to the user’s account instantly after following the step-by-step guide.

Why is India crucial to OpenAI's global expansion?

India is said to be the second-biggest market for OpenAI. With AI adoption on the rise across workplaces, education, startups, and creative fields, India has emerged as a vital testing ground for AI companies.