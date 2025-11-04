Flipkart Big Bachat Days: How to buy iPhone 16 under Rs 58,000 Flipkart’s Big Bachat Days sale in November 2025 offers Indian buyers another chance to purchase the iPhone 16 at a heavily discounted price. With card offers and exchange deals, the effective price can drop below Rs 58,000.

New Delhi:

The iPhone 16 remains one of Apple's more reliable premium devices and is once again available at a discount during Flipkart's Big Bachat Days sale this November. While the record-low price of Rs 51,999 seen during Big Billion Days may not return, the phone can be had for under Rs 58,000 nonetheless by combining bank offers and exchange bonuses.

Currently, the iPhone 16 is listed for Rs 62,999 on Flipkart, already lower than Apple's own revised pricing of Rs 69,900 after the iPhone 17 launch.

iPhone 16: Price on Flipkart + extra offers

The base price of Rs 62,999 can be reduced further through:

Bank offers: Users can avail up to Rs 3,000 discount, which could be redeemed on select credit cards

The exchange bonus will depend on the age and condition of the phone

EMI options are available for top bank cards, which can be availed on Flipkart

With the right combination, the final price dips below Rs 58,000, making the iPhone 16 a compelling pick in the premium segment.

Display: Bright, sharp and compact

The iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR10 support, supporting 1,600 nits peak brightness outdoors, along with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The device comes with Ceramic Shield and an oleophobic coating, and it remains a favourite among users who like to have a compact and comfortable flagship device.

Performance: A18 chip at its core

Powered by Apple's A18 chip, constructed on a 3nm process, the device features:

6-core CPU (2 performance + 4 efficiency)

8GB RAM

Storage options: 128GB / 256GB

The A18 continues to ensure smooth performance for daily tasks, photography, gaming, and long-term iOS updates.

Camera capabilities

The iPhone 16 features a dual-rear camera system with a 48MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with 2x and 5x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 12MP TrueDepth front shooter.

The camera handles low light, better video quality and wide-angle shots with ease.

Should you buy the iPhone 16 in 2025?

The iPhone 16 was and remains a great value pick, even since the iPhone 17 launch.

It offers:

Modern design

A great display

A reliable battery

Performance

Premium camera quality. For those looking for an iPhone under Rs 60,000, the Big Bachat Days sale is the place to be.