Free Fire Max redeem code for November 4: Win free diamonds, characters, emotes and more Garena Free Fire MAX players can grab exclusive skins, weapon loot, diamonds, and premium items using today’s redeem codes for November 4, 2025. These limited-time codes offer free rewards but must be redeemed quickly on the official Garena website before they expire.

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire MAX, one of the popular battle royale games that has remained one of India's favourite battle royale games, has rolled out another set of codes for the day. The game provides high-quality graphics, smooth gameplay and regular free in-game rewards. In order to maintain player interest, Garena publishes daily redeem codes that give players access to premium in-game items without using real money.

Here's a list of all the active redeem codes for November 4, which may help you to win free gun skins, pets, characters, diamonds, emotes, and more.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 4, 2025

Use these codes below before they expire:

FF11-HHBG-67UY FFB7-UYHG-OP9I WLSG-JXYU-DYQW 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 ZRJA-PH29-4KV5 MCPW-2D1U-3XA3 X99T-K56X-DJ4X M5MJ-8Q3K-V6RP 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ G9QK-1M7L-N4PJ Y2PL-5Q8M-R3VK D4QJ-9K6L-N7PV FF10-617K-GUF9 VNY3-MRMJ-AXWB TDK4-AEID-ALD3 B7QH-2L4M-R8PJ

Note: These codes are time-bound and may expire anytime, so players have to be swift.

What are today's Free Fire MAX redeem codes?

Free Fire MAX redeem codes are 12–16-character alphanumeric codes that let players unlock various perks, like:

Loot crates and bundles.

Rare weapon skins

Emotes

Character outfits

Diamonds

All these codes are free but with strict limitations:

They are valid for a short time only.

Each code works once per account.

Subject to regional restrictions.

Thus, players have to cash them in as early as possible.

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes: A Step-by-Step Guide

Log in to the redemption website: reward.ff.garena.com

Sign in with Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, or X.

Paste any available code in the “Redeem Code” box

Click Confirm

Once you proceed, the rewards will be sent to the in-game mailbox within 24 hours.

Why should you use today's codes faster?

Redeem codes give you premium items for free to help you:

Upgrade your character

Unlock various rare weapon skins.

Improving gameplay

Save diamonds and real money.

These codes are the easiest way for regular Free Fire MAX players to stay competitive. Important Reminder for Players: Codes are time-limited and single-use. Some codes work only in certain regions. Enter codes exactly as shown. Always redeem through the official Garena portal. Avoid third-party websites to keep yourself safe from scams.

Tip: Guest accounts cannot redeem rewards—link your account first.