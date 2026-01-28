Plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar crashes during landing in Baramati, six dead Ajit Pawar’s plane crashes in Baramati: Visuals from the spot showed the aircraft’s wreckage strewn across the area, with flames and thick smoke billowing from it.

Mumbai:

A plane carrying NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed while landing in Maharashtra's Baramati. Ths incident was reported on Wednesday morning. Locals who witnessed the crash incident stated that the 66-year-old NCP leader was taken to a hospital. Ajit Pawar had a public meeting in Baramati today. He had left Mumbai for Baramati this morning. Six deaths have been confirmed by the DGCA.

The Pune Rural SP has confirmed ther news and they have been instructed to reach the spot as soon as possible. According to preliminary information, serious injuries have been reported.

As the video emerged, it showed Ajit Pawar’s bodyguards were also reportedly on board the aircraft when the accident occurred near Baramati airport. Visuals from the spot showed the aircraft’s wreckage strewn across the area, with flames and thick smoke billowing from it.

According to sources, some people on board the aircraft have been injured. However, official confirmation regarding Ajit Pawar’s condition is still awaited. The administration and security agencies have reached the spot and are assessing the situation.

Notably, Ajit Pawar was in Mumbai on Tuesday where he attended a meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and concerned officials were present.

Crash reporting date: 28.01.2026

Operator: VSR

Aircraft type: Learjet 45

Aircraft registration: VT-SSK

Location: Baramati airport

Personnel on board: 05 including crew

Details: Aircraft crash landed at Baramati.

Sh. Ajit Pawar, Dy. CM, Maharashtra was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendent) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members.

As per initial information, no person on board has survived the crash.

Ajit Pawar, Deputy CM of Maharashtra, was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members. As per initial information, no person on board has survived the crash: DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation)



