Samsung adds Gujarati to Galaxy AI, now supporting 22 languages Galaxy AI language support to 22 languages with the addition of Gujarati and Filipino, allowing its AI-powered suite of tools to be more inclusive for Indian consumers. It will feature Galaxy AI-powered features, such as Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, and Note Assist.

New Delhi:

Samsung, one of the leading names in the consumer goods market, has expanded its Galaxy AI platform with the support of 22 global languages. Currently the platform officially added Gujarati and Filipino to the list, and the feature is already live. This move is considered to be a significant step towards making AI accessible to millions of new users – especially for Indians.

Galaxy AI, which was launched earlier as a part of Samsung’s flagship smartphones, is adding communication, productivity and translation tools directly to the users all over the world. With the addition of Gujarati (a regional language of India), Samsung looks forward to breaking the language barriers and further supporting India’s diverse linguistic ecosystem.

Galaxy AI features now work in Gujarati language

Users can now download the Gujarati and Filipino languages, and here's how you could activate the languages:

Go to settings

Tap on Advanced features

Go to Galaxy AI

Tap on Language Packs

The update will let the user have a full set of Galaxy AI features in Gujarati, including:

1. Live Translate

Users will get a real-time, two-way voice and text translation during the calls, which will help in smoother cross-border communication.

2. Interpreter Mode

The user will be able to enjoy the instant face-to-face translation on a split screen, which is claimed to be an ideal way to interact with travellers or for people to interact with their native language on a day-to-day basis.

3. Chat Assist

It will help you to rewrite messages in professional, casual or polite tones – in the chosen language.

4. Note Assist

The feature will help in summarising long notes and organising them intelligently.

5. Transcript Assist

The Galaxy AI will help in converting and summarising the voice recordings automatically, making them more understandable.

6. Browsing Assist

Users will be able to summarise various articles in different languages and translate the web content in real time for better understanding.

These tools are majorly designed to adapt to regional communication styles, improving relevance for Indian users.

Developed with Indian research teams

Samsung has confirmed that Gujarati and Filipino language models were developed in partnership with:

Samsung R&D Institute, Bengaluru

Samsung Research Indonesia

This collaboration will further ensure that the language models can reflect real-world cultural and linguistic nuances to the users, making the communication seamless. This will further democratise AI for India’s multilingual population, featuring Call Assist and Interpreter, which could work seamlessly for native Gujarati speakers using on-device AI technology.

Indian users lead Galaxy AI adoption

Samsung shared usage insights showing: