Google issues big warning: Delete these messages now or risk losing your bank money Google issued a serious warning for both Android and iPhone users as millions of scam messages are being circulated globally. These fraudulent texts- which has been designed to steal banking and personal data are increasingly bypassing filters.

New Delhi:

While smartphones have brought in an essence of easy living, they have most definitely upped the ante on digital risks as well. And now, Google has just issued a strong global warning for both Android and iPhone users: millions of fraudulent messages are getting through daily across Europe and the US, all in an effort to steal money by tricking people into clicking on harmful links.

If you receive such suspicious messages, delete them right away since keeping them on your device may also pose a security risk.

What are these fraudulent messages which are scamming smartphone users?

According to Forbes, cybercriminals based in China are sending messages like:

"Your toll has been deducted without payment."

“Your package couldn't be delivered.”

“Click here to claim a refund immediately.”

These messages almost always contain a malicious link, and the moment a user clicks on it, hackers can steal their banking credentials, personal data, location information and passwords.

These scammers are using foreign SIM cards to avoid detection, and even if one number gets blocked, new ones appear almost instantly.

Android vs iPhone: Which is more secure?

Google claims that security filters on Android block more than one billion spam calls and messages every month, while Gmail filters out 99.9% of spam emails.

New in iOS 26, Apple added new call screening and message protection features to block suspicious links and replies.

Despite this, Google claims Android still offers better protection—although the data cited is from before Apple's most recent update.

Security breakdown:

Google Pixel phones come with the strongest spam protection.

Samsung and other Android devices comes with slightly lower protection

iPhones come switch same protection across models

But no matter what, no device in today’s time is totally safe since new scams appear every day.

Spam messages must be removed immediately

The FBI has warned users never to keep suspicious messages on their devices. It is called smishing- a large combination of SMS and phishing content.

Why should you remove such messages immediately?

Links can be activated even when previewed.

Messages may auto-trigger scripts.

A hacker may track or target active numbers.

If you accidentally click on any such suspicious link, then immediately:

Check your bank account.

Change your passwords

Enable multi-factor authentication

Inform the police or cyber cell

How to protect yourself while using your smartphone?

1. Enable spam filters:

For Android: Settings → Messages → Spam Protection

For iPhone: Settings → Messages → Filter Unknown Senders

2. Keep your phone updated. Updates include the latest security patches.

3. Avoid replying or calling back- because it will confirm that your number is active and invite more attacks.

Digital fraud is rapidly on the rise, and scammers are using sophisticated ‘refund’, ‘delivery’, and ‘payment’ scams to target both Android and iPhone users; following Google’s warning, users have to be vigilant, delete suspicious messages instantly, and steer clear of clicks that may lead to harmful links.