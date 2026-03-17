Vishwanath and Sons OTT details: Where will Suriya, Venky Atluri's film release after its theatrical run?

New Delhi:

The much-awaited teaser of Telugu film, Vishwanath and Sons, was released on March 16, and fans can't stop raving about it. Helmed by Venky Atluri and starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, the film will release in theatres in July. Along with the poster, the film's OTT release details are also out. For the unversed, fans are ever more excited as the Tamil actor is starring in a Telugu movie after several years.

Vishwanath and Sons OTT streaming details

Filmmaker Venky Atluri has not announced the release date of Vishwanath and Sons yet. We know that the film will be released in July 2027. However, after its theatrical run, the film will stream on Netflix. The makers haven't announced the digital streaming date.

Vishwanath and Sons teaser out

The 1-minute 44-second teaser of Vishwanath and Sons introduced Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, a pistol shooter in his 40s still chasing a long-held dream. It also offered a glimpse of Mamitha Baiju as Maddy, someone drawn to a more lavish way of life. The teaser then hinted at their contrasting worlds coming together, setting up an unexpected romance between the two despite the age difference. Watch it here:

Fans showered their love on the Vishwanath and Sons teaser

Fans showered their love on the film. Comments such as "Who are waiting for Surya sir's Comeback", "Suriya sir own voice in Telugu", "Suriya anna Telugu fans assemble", "After so many years Suriya Telugu film", and others.

Vishwanath and Sons: Cast and production details

Alongside Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, the film also features Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles. It has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and is presented by Srikara Studios. The film's music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Nimish Ravi, editing by Navin Nooli and production design by Banglan.

Also read: Vishwanath and Sons Teaser: Suriya as ageing shooter hesitant about romance with younger Mamitha Baiju | Watch