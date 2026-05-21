Is Vijay redefining Tamil Nadu politics? CM's Mullivaikkal message fuels neo-Dravidianism debate

Chennai:

For around six decades, Tamil Nadu's politics was dominated by two Dravidian giants: the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Their core identity revolved around the broader Dravidian movement, whose central aim was to challenge social inequality and the dominance of Brahmins in administration during the British era in India. However, this was to change in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, after C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party in the coastal state and formed the government with the support of the Congress, the Left, and some other smaller parties.

Vijay's emergence is considered a political shift in Tamil Nadu, with analysts suggesting that the state may witness a gradual move from traditional Dravidian politics. And probably Vijay's May 18 post on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) also highlights that he is looking to bring about change in the state's politics and may even bridge the gap between Dravidianism and the wider Tamil identity.

Vijay's solidarity message for Tamil diaspora

On May 18, on the occasion of Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day, the actor-turned-politician expressed solidarity with the global Tamil diaspora and pledged his support for their rights. "Let us hold the memories of Mullivaikkal in our hearts. We will always stand by the rights of our Tamil kindred living across the seas," his X post read.

The Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day is observed on May 18 every year by Sri Lankan Tamils. This was the day when the three-decade Sri Lankan Civil War ended in 2009 after the death of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) chief Velupillai Prabhakaran in Mullivaikkal, which is a small coastal town in Sri Lanka's Mullaitivu district.

A bridge between Dravidianism and Tamil nationalism?

Though Vijay did not name Prabhakaran in his message, his X post many considered was a tribute to the LTTE and its chief, responsible for the killing of former India Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Analysts believe Vijay aims to bridge the gap between Dravidianism and Tamil nationalism to gain a further edge over Dravidian giants: the DMK and the AIADMK.

Many would consider Dravidianism and Tamil nationalism to be one and the same thing, but they are not. While Dravidianism is mainly a social justice and regional political movement launched by Erode Venkatappa Ramaswamy Naicker or Periyar, Tamil nationalism is a wider ethno-linguistic identity movement focusing on Tamil people and Tamil interests.

Vijay's efforts look like he wants to find a bridge between Dravidianism and Tamil nationalism, which many have termed as neo-Dravidianism. And since the formation of his TVK, his speeches have shown elements of these two. While in his messages Vijay has avoided a hardline anti-Hindu approach, he gave a lot of emphasis on Tamil identity and taking pride in the culture.

Interestingly, Vijay's speeches and messages have had references to Vijay and the LTTE, though he has never endorsed their views. However, his May 18's X post on Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day shows that Vijay is looking to bridge the gap between Dravidianism and Tamil nationalism, which could bring a significant change in Tamil Nadu's politics and drift it away from Dravidian politics.

Vijay's post draws BJP's ire

Meanwhile, Vijay's X post had drawn the ire of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which reminded the Tamil Nadu chief minister that the LTTE had a role in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. The saffron party also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, which is an alliance partner of the TVK.

"Tamil Nadu's new Chief Minister has paid homage to LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran, whose outfit assassinated former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Of course, Rahul Gandhi would have no problem with it, as long as the Congress gets a slice of power. After all, the DMK too was an LTTE apologist, yet Congress remained perfectly comfortable in alliance with it," BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said on X.

Neither the Congress nor the TVK have responded to the BJP's attack or issued a clarification over Vijay's X post yet.