Paris Louvre Museum Robbery: Audit warned for weak cybersecurity since 2014, the password was ‘LOUVRE’ In the bright daylight. A Rs 900-crore heist took place at Paris’s Louvre Museum, which has exposed shocking security failures. The biggest drawback was the use of ‘LOUVRE’ as a password to protect critical surveillance systems.

New Delhi:

Weeks after the dramatic USD 102 million (around Rs 900 crore) robbery at the Louvre Museum, investigators have uncovered an almost unbelievable oversight: the museum’s core security system was protected with the extremely weak password ‘LOUVRE’.

The investigation by France's National Cybersecurity Agency, ANSSI, into the October 19 theft revealed that the very same password had been identified in an audit back in 2014—and was still in use. According to internal documents accessed by French outlet Liberation, ANSSI could easily log in to the museum's surveillance servers using the default password years ago.

Audit warned of severe risks, but museum did not upgrade

The 2014 cybersecurity audit disclosed that the museum relied on 20-year-old software to manage cameras and alarms. All key surveillance systems had no modern encryption.

Weak, easily guessed passwords protected key controls.

Access by a hacker could lead to shutdowns, disable alarms, or even facilitate theft.

Whether the museum took heed of these warnings remains unclear – but the recent heist has suggested that obsolete practices continued.

How the Rs 900-crore heist was pulled off in 17 minutes

The heist unfolded in broad daylight. A four-member gang dressed as construction workers used a cherry picker to reach the Apollo Gallery balcony. They destroyed display cases using chainsaws.

Stole eight priceless royal jewels, including:

Sapphire tiara

Diamond necklace

Royal earring

The gang made their getaway on scooters after attempting to burn the cherry picker. The French police arrested four suspects, three of whom they believe actually carried out the heist.

Cameras in the museum failed at critical points

Louvre director Laurence des Cars acknowledged that the surveillance system had no active camera covers the exact approach used by thieves. A camera nearby was pointed in the wrong direction. France's culture minister also gave confirmation:

Internal alarms worked.

External protection had "major flaws"

What should the Louvre Museum have done to improve the security?

According to security experts, the following are some of the ways the museum could have prevented the heist:

Strong cybersecurity practices like:

Use of complex and rotating passwords

Multi-factor authentication

Upgrade to modern encrypted surveillance networks

Regular cyber audits and compliance checks

2. Improved technology in surveillance: Increase camera coverage at height-access points. Use thermal and motion sensors. Introduce intrusion detection based on artificial intelligence.

3. Physical protection measures: Install anti-intrusion barriers – announced after the heist. Secure routes to the roof and balconies. Reinforce display cases with tamper-resistant materials.

4. Emergency response drills: Train staff for real-time break-in scenarios to improve coordination between the police staff and to make them prepared for any situation.