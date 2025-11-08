BSNL Silver Jubilee plan launched with 2500GB data, 600+ TV channels and premium apps BSNL has launched a special Silver Jubilee FTTH plan priced at Rs 625 per month, offering 2500 GB of high-speed data, over 600 live TV channels, 127 premium channels, and bundled OTT apps like Jio Hotstar and SonyLIV.

New Delhi:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, or BSNL, India's state-run telecom operator, has completed 25 successful years. The telco has introduced a new Silver Jubilee FTTH broadband plan, which comes packed with heavy data benefits and OTT content. On the same lines, BSNL has also extended its 4G network at the pan-India level by deploying over 98,000 indigenous 4G towers, marking a major step in its coverage and service quality reinforcement throughout the nation.

Silver Jubilee Broadband Plan: Full Benefits

BSNL's new recharge plan is only available for FTTH broadband subscribers. At Rs 625 per month, the users get:

1. Huge 2500GB high-speed data at up to 70 Mbps speed. Post-FUP speed is still adequate for basic browsing and OTT streaming

2. More than 600 Live TV channels

Total live TV channels: 600+, includes 127 premium channels

3. Free OTT subscriptions

The plan also includes a Jio Hotstar subscription and a SonyLIV subscription. This bundle will make the Silver Jubilee plan one of the most value-packed FTTH broadband offers in the country.

(Image Source : BSNL (X.COM))BSNL Silver Jubilee plan

More BSNL offers: The Re 1 Diwali plan.

In addition to the Silver Jubilee plan, BSNL has also reintroduced its popular Re 1 offer, which was originally launched during Independence Day as the “Freedom Offer”.

Benefits of the Re 1 Plan (valid for new users only):

Validity for 30 days

Comes with unlimited voice calls across India.

Free national roaming

100 SMS per day

This offer is valid up to November 18.

BSNL's Oncoming 5G Rollout

BSNL is further gearing up to launch 5G services to compete with private operators like Airtel, Jio and Vi.

Expected 5G rollout timeline:

Delhi and Mumbai can expect the rollout by the end of this year.

Other telecom circles will get the rollout, expected in phases after metros.

Also, if implemented on schedule, this will help BSNL expand its subscriber base and modernise its network.

Why is BSNL's Silver Jubilee Plan a big deal?