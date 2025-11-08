WhatsApp to block AI chatbots from January 15: Millions of ChatGPT users will lose access Meta announced a major policy change: from January 15, 2026, WhatsApp will no longer allow third-party AI chatbots such as ChatGPT or Perplexity AI. The update affects over 50 million ChatGPT users on WhatsApp. OpenAI has confirmed the shutdown and shared steps for users to save their chat history.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, one of the popular instant messaging platforms, is going to disable the ability to access general-purpose AI chatbots on its platform, as it readies a major update for the rules governing its Business API.

This means no third-party AI bots on the platform, no AI automation from outside and no ChatGPT or Perplexity AI on WhatsApp. Meta says this decision is needed because of the heavy system load due to the rising number of automated AI messages on the platform.

Why will ChatGPT stop working on WhatsApp?

OpenAI officially confirmed that ChatGPT will stop working on WhatsApp from January 15, 2026. This impacts over 50 million current users of ChatGPT on WhatsApp. OpenAI cannot continue because Meta has banned all third-party AI tools. OpenAI said that it wanted to continue offering ChatGPT on WhatsApp, but Meta's policy leaves it no choice.

Who will be affected?

This policy primarily affects WhatsApp Business API users who installed AI chatbots and companies that are using AI automation to power customer conversations.

Regular users are chatting with AI on WhatsApp

Many startups have used ChatGPT-powered WhatsApp bots for support, sales, leads, and customer queries. Now, all such services will be halted.

Meta's reason behind the ban of the AI chatbot

Meta says the ban is needed because of overloaded servers due to large amounts of AI messages. Security and compliance risks involving external AI models and efforts towards controlling the ecosystem of the platform's AI within Meta's own AI tools. In other words, Meta wants to keep the AI ecosystem of WhatsApp private and secure-just within its control.

How to save your ChatGPT WhatsApp chat history?

Since WhatsApp does not allow exporting chatbot chats, OpenAI has developed a simple way to take backups of your conversations.

Save your chats in steps

Download the ChatGPT app on Android / iOS OR open it on the web:

Chat OpenAI.com

Log in or create an account with ChatGPT.

Link your ChatGPT account to WhatsApp

Open the ChatGPT WhatsApp contact at 1-800-ChatGPT

Tap the link in the profile to connect

Once linked

Your phone number gets connected.

Your WhatsApp chat history will appear in the ChatGPT app.

This way, you will not lose your old AI conversations after the ban.

What happens after January 15, 2026?

After the deadline, ChatGPT will stop responding on WhatsApp. Third-party AI bots will cease working. Only Meta's official AI tools will be permitted when available. Businesses and users dependent on AI bots will have to shift to the ChatGPT app, website, and dedicated AI platforms.