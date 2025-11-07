GTA 6 delayed again: Rockstar pushes release to November 2026 Rockstar Games has officially delayed the launch of GTA 6 by another six months, shifting the timeline from May 2026 to November 19, 2026. The studio says the additional time is needed to deliver the “polish and quality” fans expect.

New Delhi:

Rockstar Games, the main company behind the popular Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA6), has announced that the game will now launch on November 19, 2026 – stretching the delay for another six months. The company explained that the decision was made to ensure that the game meets the standards set by the franchise and is in the best condition on launch.

Through X, Rockstar stated, “GTA VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026. We thank you for your patience and support.”

Why has GTA 6 been delayed again?

The studio explained that the delay is completely driven by quality concerns. Key reasons include:

Ensuring the game achieves a high level of polish.

Meeting the ‘expectations’ set by the earlier GTA titles

Finishing the huge open world of Leonida

Perfecting the modern-day Vice City experience

It has finally come on the heels of more than a decade of waiting, and Rockstar has reassured that it would be worth the wait.

This is now the second major delay:

Originally planned for fall in 2025

The first delay happened in May 2026

The final date for launch has been scheduled for November 19, 2026

GTA 6: A 12-year wait for the next big title

GTA 6 is the first new Grand Theft Auto game since GTA V launched back in September 2013.

That was a global phenomenon that sold more than 200 million copies to become one of the biggest entertainment products of all time.

Expectations from GTA 6 are sky-high, and it is expected to:

Features a huge open world

Experience Vice City in the present day.

Introduce dual protagonists.

Deliver next-generation graphics and physics.

Which Platforms Will Get GTA VI First?

Rockstar has confirmed that GTA VI will launch first on consoles:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X/S

In all likelihood, the PC version will be a later arrival, once more following the pattern seen with GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

What can fans expect from the upcoming GTA 6?

Recently, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted that GTA VI will include some innovations that artificial intelligence "can't replicate", which points toward big leaps in world design and storytelling. According to Rockstar, players can look forward to Leonida, sprawling, extending over A richly detailed and vibrant modern Vice City, new gameplay mechanics, and immersive next-generation world interactions.