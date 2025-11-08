Perplexity Comet browser's new AI assistant can do your online chores automatically Comet has launched a major upgrade to its AI-powered Comet Assistant—a digital helper designed to complete everyday online tasks like job searches, flight comparison, data entry, and research. The revamped assistant can now multitask across multiple tabs and handle long workflows more accurately.

Perplexity has announced a significant update to its AI-powered ‘Comet’ Assistant – an online digital companion. The company said that it has designed the upgraded AI feature to automate everyday tasks like job searching, data entry, comparing flights, and research. This upgraded assistant can multitask across several tabs, manage longer workflows, and request explicit user permissions before accessing private areas of the browser.

If you have ever wished for your laptop to take over some of the more repetitive online chores, a new update to the Comet service brings that dream a step closer. The company has released a "completely reimagined" version of its Comet Assistant, designed to work more intelligently across both websites and applications.

Since Comet launched earlier this year, it has been rapidly adopted for use cases like:

Planning vacations

Managing job applications

Analysing shopping options

Organising digital to-do lists

People started to push the limits of the assistant by giving it more complex and lengthy tasks. That real usage helped Comet redesign the tool for deeper automation.

Multitasking across tabs: Your new digital intern

The major upgrade among these is the assistant's capability to work across multiple browser tabs at once. This means it can now:

Pull data from one website

Paste it into a spreadsheet

Compare information from various sources

Research several topics at the same time

All of this without having the user leave the tab or the user's intervention. Comet likens this to having a “personal intern” that will do routine online tasks without distraction or fatigue.

Smarter, longer task execution

In internal testing, the company says the new assistant performs 23% better than its previous version, especially in:

Multi-step workflows

Long sessions involving research.

Tasks that require many site switches

Be it flight price comparisons, an organised job-hunting dashboard, or a school attendance sheet for your child, the upgraded Comet Assistant is more reliable than before.

Stronger user control and privacy

It appears that Comet has taken this seriously, with AI systems becoming more and more powerful and users worried about data access.

The assistant now requests clear, explicit permission before:

Open tab access

Reading of certain pages

Performing actions which need deeper browser integration.

Once given, Comet will remember these preferences, so you will not be constantly prompted for approval.

The idea behind this ‘human-first’ permission system is to keep users in control while still offering automation benefits.

Making the web feel more useful

Comet says its goal is to make the internet “useful, inspiring and fun” again — instead of overwhelming. The assistant could save hours each week for students, working professionals, and families by automatically completing digital chores.

It's another step in the rise of AI-powered browsing tools, but this time with a refreshing focus on privacy and user decision-making.