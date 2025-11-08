Ultrahuman launches Vision Cloud app, free health interpreter in India: Details Ultrahuman, a global leader in health technology, has launched Vision Cloud, the world’s first free universal health interpreter. Users can now upload any past blood report into the Ultrahuman app and get instant AI-backed insights, supplement suggestions, Blood Age score, and a clinician summary.

New Delhi:

Ultrahuman, a global leader in health technology, has expanded its Blood Vision preventive diagnostics service to 60+ cities in India, along with the Vision Cloud launch. It is the world's first free universal health interpreter, and a user could upload any past blood report on the Ultrahuman app and access instant AI-backed insights, supplement suggestions, a blood age score, and a clinician summary.

Blood Vision test panels start from Rs 999, while the powerful Ring AIR wearable takes health tracking to the next level by integrating lifestyle data with biomarkers.

Ultrahuman: What is it, and how will it benefit Indian users?

Ultrahuman, a global leader in health technology, has announced two major offerings in India:

1. Blood Vision Expansion (which is a paid service) is available in 60+ Indian cities and delivers to more than 2000 PIN codes.

Blood Vision, which is an advanced platform for preventive diagnostics, in a partnership with Tata 1mg.

It provides the following facilities:

Doorstep sample collection

Clinical-grade test accuracy

Direct results within the app – no need for PDFs

AI-powered health breakdown

Blood Age score

Personalised supplement and lifestyle recommendations

2. Vision Cloud (a free service)

Vision Cloud is the world’s first universal health interpreter that enables users to upload any historic blood test report and get the following:

AI clinician summary

Dietary and supplement recommendations

Lifestyle insights

Blood Age score

—all absolutely for free.

3. Future enhancements will include decoding:

Microbiome tests

Cancer screening reports

MRI and CT scans

Global diagnostic reports

Blood Vision Pricing in India

4. Blood Vision consists of 15 curated test panels starting from ₹999.

Key plans:

Base plan starts at Rs 1,999

60+ key biomarkers

Premium Plan is available at 100+ biomarkers

Covers cardiovascular, metabolic, hormonal and longevity markers

What is the Ultrahuman Ring AIR?

The ring, Ultrahuman Ring AIR, is among the most popular wearables from the company, billed as the world’s lightest sleep and recovery tracking ring.

Ring AIR: What is it, and how do we use it?

The smart ring is capable of tracking sleep stages.

Measures HRV, heart rate, movement and body temperature

Super lightweight design

24x7 health monitoring

Seamless sync with Blood Vision and Vision Cloud

UltraTrace technology combines biomarkers and lifestyle patterns.

Benefits to health

It helps in optimising the quality of sleep.

Identifies stress patterns

Tracks metabolism and recovery

Helps in personalised health planning

Offers insights on fitness, longevity, and overall wellness.

Ring AIR's lifestyle tracking with Blood Vision's biomarker: Benefits

After bringing Ring AIR's lifestyle tracking with Blood Vision's biomarker analysis, users will get a complete picture of their health within a single ecosystem.

Availability outside India: Ultrahuman plans to scale worldwide: