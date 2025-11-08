Ultrahuman launches Vision Cloud app, free health interpreter in India: Details

Ultrahuman, a global leader in health technology, has expanded its Blood Vision preventive diagnostics service to 60+ cities in India, along with the Vision Cloud launch. It is the world's first free universal health interpreter, and a user could upload any past blood report on the Ultrahuman app and access instant AI-backed insights, supplement suggestions, a blood age score, and a clinician summary.
Blood Vision test panels start from Rs 999, while the powerful Ring AIR wearable takes health tracking to the next level by integrating lifestyle data with biomarkers.
Ultrahuman: What is it, and how will it benefit Indian users?
Ultrahuman, a global leader in health technology, has announced two major offerings in India:
1. Blood Vision Expansion (which is a paid service) is available in 60+ Indian cities and delivers to more than 2000 PIN codes.
Blood Vision, which is an advanced platform for preventive diagnostics, in a partnership with Tata 1mg.
It provides the following facilities:
- Doorstep sample collection
- Clinical-grade test accuracy
- Direct results within the app – no need for PDFs
- AI-powered health breakdown
- Blood Age score
- Personalised supplement and lifestyle recommendations
2. Vision Cloud (a free service)
Vision Cloud is the world’s first universal health interpreter that enables users to upload any historic blood test report and get the following:
- AI clinician summary
- Dietary and supplement recommendations
- Lifestyle insights
- Blood Age score
—all absolutely for free.
3. Future enhancements will include decoding:
- Microbiome tests
- Cancer screening reports
- MRI and CT scans
- Global diagnostic reports
- Blood Vision Pricing in India
4. Blood Vision consists of 15 curated test panels starting from ₹999.
Key plans:
- Base plan starts at Rs 1,999
- 60+ key biomarkers
- Premium Plan is available at 100+ biomarkers
- Covers cardiovascular, metabolic, hormonal and longevity markers
What is the Ultrahuman Ring AIR?
The ring, Ultrahuman Ring AIR, is among the most popular wearables from the company, billed as the world’s lightest sleep and recovery tracking ring.
Ring AIR: What is it, and how do we use it?
- The smart ring is capable of tracking sleep stages.
- Measures HRV, heart rate, movement and body temperature
- Super lightweight design
- 24x7 health monitoring
- Seamless sync with Blood Vision and Vision Cloud
- UltraTrace technology combines biomarkers and lifestyle patterns.
Benefits to health
- It helps in optimising the quality of sleep.
- Identifies stress patterns
- Tracks metabolism and recovery
- Helps in personalised health planning
- Offers insights on fitness, longevity, and overall wellness.
Ring AIR's lifestyle tracking with Blood Vision's biomarker: Benefits
After bringing Ring AIR's lifestyle tracking with Blood Vision's biomarker analysis, users will get a complete picture of their health within a single ecosystem.
Availability outside India: Ultrahuman plans to scale worldwide:
- Already live in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
- Launching soon in the UK and Australia.